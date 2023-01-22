CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and Answers: Chapter 7 Outcomes of Democracy

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Check these important questions and answers from the seventh and the last chapter of CBSE 10th class Political Science (Social Science) curriculum - Outcomes of Democracy. Get the answers to all important questions in this article from the PDF at the end.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 7 Outcomes of Democracy Important Questions and Answers PDF

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: There are a total of five chapters in the PoliticalScience portion of CBSE Class 10th syllabus. Outcomes of Democracy is the 7th chapter in CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3 Democratic Politics II curriculum. The other chapters in Unit 3 Democratic Politics II are Power Sharing, Federalism, Gender, Religion, Caste and Political Parties. The topics covered in Outcomes of Democracy chapter are: How do we assess democracy’s outcomes, Accountable, responsive and legitimate government, Economic growth and development, Reduction of inequality and poverty, Accommodation of social diversity, Dignity and freedom of the citizens.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3 has a weightage of 20 marks in the Social Science board exam. Thus, this is one of the important chapters and students have about two months to prepare it. Candidates can check the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science or its Political Science portion at CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

In this article, we are going to cover various kinds of important questions and answers of Chapter 7, from Unit 3 of CBSE Class 10 Social Science. CBSE Class 10th Social Science board exam is scheduled on March 15, 2023. Therefore, these questions and answers will help you prepare for the exam in the best manner.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 7 Outcomes of Democracy Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1 Democracy is considered as a better form of government because

It ensures economic development. It guarantees economic equality It provides a method to resolve conflict. Option A and B

2 A democratic government is elected by citizens and enjoys the confidence and trust of the citizens. This is known as

A legitimate government, A transparent government A secular government A stable government.

3 Equal treatment of women is a necessary ingredient of a democratic society because:

Most societies across the world are following feminism and matriarchy Women are always treated with respect everywhere. It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights. Women are not ill-treated anywhere in the world.

4 Democracy stands much superior to any other form of government in-----------

Reducing economic inequalities. Removing corruption. Bringing higher rate of economic growth Promoting dignity and freedom of the individual

5 Choose the correctly matched pair from the following

A Pakistan Democracy is preferred over dictatorship

B Bangladesh More than half of its population lives in poverty

C Belgium Has failed in negotiating differences among ethnic populations

D Sri Lanka Here majority worked with the minority to produce a harmonious social life

6. Which of these factors do not play a role in the economic development of a country

Size of the population The language of the country. Cooperation from other countries. Economic priorities adopted by the Government

8 Economic growth depends on which of the following?

Size of population of the country . Area of the country. Global scenario. Co- operation among nations

9 Identify the correct statement about democracy.

It is free from corruption Democracy is free from social conflict. It is successful in eradicating poverty. It respects the individual dignity of citizens

10 Equal treatment of women is a necessary ingredient of a democratic society. This means that:

Most societies across the world are now increasingly women dominated. Women are actually always treated with respect It is now easier for women to legally wage struggle for their rights Women are not ill-treated anywhere in the world

11 Identify the correct statement about democracy.

It is free from corruption Democracy is free from social conflict. It is successful in eradicating poverty. It respects the individual dignity of citizens.

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

In the questions given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and choose the correct option:



1 Assertion (A): Democracies are based on political equality.

Reason (R): All individuals have equal weight in electing representatives.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is correct but R is wrong. A is wrong but R is correct

2 Assertion (A) : Dictatorship is better form of Government as compared to Democracy

Reason(R): Dictatorship have slightly higher rate of economic growth.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is correct but R is wrong. A is wrong but R is correct

3 Assertion (A): Non-democratic regimes often turn a blind eye to or suppress internal social differences.

Reason (R): They accommodate various social divisions.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is correct but R is wrong. A is wrong but R is correct.

4 Assertion (A) : Non-democratic rulers do not have to bother about deliberation in assemblies or worry about majorities and public opinion.

Reason(R): So, they can be very quick and efficient in decision making and implementation.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is correct but R is wrong. A is wrong but R is correct

5 Assertion (A) Democracy transforms people from the status of a subject into that of a citizen.

Reason (R) Most individuals believe that their vote makes a difference to the way the governments run and to their own self-interest

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is correct but R is wrong. A is wrong but R is correct

