CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we will be discussing the important questions and answers from Social Science (SST) Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development. The answers to the important questions are also in this article. They are available in the PDF attached towards the end of these questions.

These important questions have been prepared by subject experts after careful analysis of the latest NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’. Special care has been taken to curate the questions and answers according to the latest syllabus after rationalisation, sample paper published by CBSE for the year 2022-23 and the previous year question papers.

Resources and Development is the first chapter in the 1st unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Geography) curriculum.

Resources and Development chapter covers the Concept of resources, Development of Resources, Resource Planning, Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources, Land Resources, Land Utilization, Land Use Pattern in India, Land Degradation and Conservation Measures, Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation.

To view the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development, visit CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

As the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Social Science has been updated, students must check CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023 to keep a track of the chapters and topics which have been removed and will not be evaluated either by the board or the school in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Examination 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 1 Resources and Development Important Questions



MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1) Identify the action plan with regard to Sustainable Development with the help of clues given below.

It is the declaration signed by world leaders in 1992.

It was held at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).

It aims at achieving global, sustainable development.

It was an agenda to combat environmental damage, poverty, disease through global cooperation and common interests.

(a) Earth Summit

(b) Agenda 21

(c) Five Year Plan

(d) Our Common Future

2) The pattern of the net sown area varies greatly from one state to another. It is over 80 per cent of the total area in _______.

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Assam

c) Rajasthan

d) Punjab

3) Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland ?

(а) Barren Wasteland .

(b) Current Fallow Land.

(c) Uncultivable Land.

(d) Net Sown Area.

4) The state of Rajasthan is very well endowed with solar and _______ energy but lacks in water resources.

a) Geothermal

b) Hydro

c) Wind

d) Tidal

5) Which of the following statements about Agenda 21 is true?

a) It aims at achieving global sustainable development.

b) It is an agenda to combat environmental damage, poverty and disease through global cooperation.

c) One of the major objectives of Agenda 21 is that every local government should not draw its own local Agenda 21.

d) Option (a) and (b)

6) Minerals and fossil fuels are examples of non-renewable resources which take _____ for their formation.

a) Hundreds of years

b) Thousands of years

c) Millions of years

d) Just a year

7) What was the main cause of colonization?

Rich resources in colonies Higher technological know- how in colonizing countries which helped them to exploit those resources Both of these None of these

8) Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

9) In June 1992, more than 100 heads of states met in ________ in Brazil, for the first International Earth Summit.

a) Rio de Janeiro

b) São Paulo

c) Brasilia

d) Curitiba

10) In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS

Which region of India is known as the Basalt region? Mention the reason due to which red soils looks red? Why are the lower horizons of the soil occupied by Kankar? How much degraded land is present in India? Who wrote the book ‘Small is Beautiful’? From which Five Year Plan has India made concerted efforts for achieving the goals of resource planning? Write the two types of renewable resources.

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A) Alluvial soil is loamy and permeable.

Reason (R) It does not develop cracks in the dry hot season.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

2. Assertion : Alluvial soil is ideal for growth of paddy, wheat, cereal and pulse crops.

Reason : Alluvial soil is well-known for is capacity to hold moisture.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

3. Assertion (A) Human beings interact with nature through technology and create institutions to accelerate their economic development.

Reason (R) Resources are essential for human development.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

4. Assertion : Land is a natural resource of utmost importance.

Reason : Land can be used for various purposes.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

5. Assertion (A) Economic Development of a nation depends mainly on the richness, development and management of resources.

Reason (R) Over-population results in over-exploitation of resources.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True