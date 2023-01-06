CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Economics Chapter 2 Sectors of the Indian Economy

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to discuss some important questions and answers from Social Science (SST) Economics Chapter 2 Sectors of Indian Economy. The answers to these important questions are also attached towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we would be going through some of the most important multiple choice questions and assertion reason questions from the 2nd chapter of CBSE Class 10 SST Economics syllabus.

Sectors of the Indian Economy is the second chapter in the 2nd unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Economics) curriculum. Sectors of the Indian Economy chapter covers three types of classifications of the components of the Indian economy: primary/secondary/tertiary; organised/ unorganised; and public/private. The topics covered under the chapter are: Comparing the three sectors Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India, Division of sectors as organised and unorganised, Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Economics Chapter 2 Important Questions



All the important questions have been prepared by subject experts after careful analysis of the latest NCERT Economics textbook ‘Understanding Economic Development ’ and the latest syllabus, sample paper and marking scheme and the previous year question papers. Currently we have provided only the multiple choice questions and assertion reason questions. We will be adding other types of questions soon. These are prepared by experts according to.

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Which sector is also called agriculture and related sector?

Primary sector Secondary sector Tertiary sector Quaternary sector

2. Which among the following was the largest employer in 2003---

(а) Primary sector

b) Secondary sector

c) Tertiary sector

(d ) None of the above

More than half of the workers in the country are working in which of the primary sectors

a) Fishing

(b)Agriculture

(c)Basket making

(d) None of the above

Who among the following fall under the organized sector?

Raghu, a daily wage labourer working in a dam site under a contractor. Nafeesa, a doctor getting all employment benefits. Purushothaman, a cleaning staff in a private bank. Ammini, a tailor stitching clothes at his home.

5. What does it mean if there is a strike by transporters and lorries refusing to take vegetables, milk etc. from rural areas?

Dependency of primary sector on secondary sector Dependency of primary sector on tertiary sector Dependency of primary sector and secondary sector on tertiary sector Dependency of tertiary sector on primary sector

6. GDP stands for Gross Domestic Product. What does it show? Pick up the correct statement given below:

It shows how big is the economy of a country in a given year in terms of its total output . It shows what the total product of a country in a given year without counting the country’s total resources. It shows the number of people involved in production in a particular year. It shows the total value of trade trans-actions of a country in a particular year.

7. Which of the following occupations cannot be included in the tertiary sector?

Courier Basket weaver Call center employee Transporter

8. Choose one correct statement from the following: Underemployment occurs —

when people are not willing to work. when people are working slowly. when people are working less than what they are capable of doing. when people are not paid for their jobs.

9. ____________ refers to the activities which are undertaken by people with the object of earning money.

Organised activities Unorganised activities Economic activities Noneconomic activities

10. How do big private companies contribute in the development of a nation?

By increasing the demands for their products through advertisements. By increasing their profits. By increasing productivity of the country in the manufacturing of industrial goods. By providing private hospital facilities for the rich.

11. Which of the following occupations cannot be included in primary sector?

Agriculture Fishing Mining Moneylending

12. If biscuits are made from flour and flour from wheat then which of the following is true?

Flour is raw material and wheat is final product Biscuit is final product and wheat is intermediate good Flour is raw material; Wheat is intermediate good and biscuit is final product Wheat is raw material for flour, flour is raw material for biscuit and biscuit is the final product.

13. Mr. Rajan says he is a government teacher. Which of the following is right about him?

He works in secondary sector He works in private sector He works in unorganized sector He works in public sector

14. Which of the following measures the proportion of children that die before the age of 1 year as a proportion of 1000 live children born in that particular year?

IMR - Infant mortality rate Literacy rate Net attendance ratio Drop out ratio

15. Disguised unemployment occurs when people

Do not want to work Are working in a lazy manner Are working less than what they are capable of doing Are not paid for their work

16. Which of the following is true about historical change in sectors in India in last 100 years

In initial stage primary sector was most important In middle stage tertiary sector became more important than secondary sector In recent time secondary sector became more important than tertiary sector Primary sector remained most important in all stages.

17. Which one of the following is not an organized sector activity

A teacher taking class in school A doctor treating patient in hospital A policeman working under superior officer A daily wage labourer working under a contractor

18. Kamal does not get paid leaves, medical benefits and payment during holidays in which type of sector he might be working

Organized sector Unorganized sector Only a It can be any one of them

19. The sectors are classified into organized and unorganized sector on the basis of:

Employment conditions The nature of economic activity Ownership of enterprises Number of workers employed in the enterprise

20. Sunny works in a place where doors of expensive cars are made. He works in

Primary sector Secondary sector Tertiary sector None of the above

21. Mr. Rishi says his son is planning to be a trader. In which sector he will be working in?

Primary Secondary Tertiary Industrial sector

22. Agriculture, dairy farming are activities belonging to which of the following sectors?

Primary Secondary Tertiary Scientific technology

23. Manish is preparing to join Google as a software engineer. Which of the following might be wrong about him?

He will work in unorganized sector He will work in private sector He will work in tertiary sector He will work in organized sector

24. NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005) has guaranteed_________ days of employment in a year in many districts of India. What are the correct number of days?

200 days 100 days 30 days 60 days

25. Which sector has lost its share in GDP but still continues to be largest employer

Primary Secondary Tertiary Only c

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

1.) Assertion (A) : Leela works 5 days a week , receives her income on a last day of each month and gets medical facilities from her firm.

Reason (R) : Leela is working in an organized sector.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

2. Assertion (A) : Since the 1890s, it is common to see a large number of workers losing their jobs in the organised sector.

Reason (R) : Service sector also includes some essential services they may not directly help in the production of goods.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

3. Assertion (A) : In India, the mammoth task of measuring GDP is undertaken by a state government ministry.

Reason (R) : With the help of various government departments of all the Indian states and union territories, the central ministry collects information relating to total volume of goods and services and their prices and then estimates the GDP.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): Disguised unemployment is hidden in contrast to someone who does not have a job and is clearly visible as unemployed. Everyone is working, no one is fully employed.

Reason (R): In actual fact, labor effort gets divided.

(A) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct

explanation of assertion (A).

(B) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(D) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are false.

Assertion (A) : The unorganised sector offers jobs that are the most sought-after.

Reason (R) : But the employment opportunities in the organised sector have been expanding very slowly.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): Under MNREGA 2005, those who are able to and are in need to work in rural areas are guaranteed 100 days of employment in a year.

Reason (R): The Central Government in India made a law implementing the Right to Work in about 625 districts of India.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .\

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A) : The value of final goods already includes the value of all the intermediate goods that are used in making the final good.

Reason (R) : The value of final goods and services produced in each sector during a particular year provides the total production of the sector for the next two years.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A) : The Government of India buys wheat and rice from farmers at fair price.

Reason (R) : Public sector contributes to the economic development.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): The share of tertiary sector in employment has not increased in proportion to its increase in production.

Reason (R): Still more than half of the workers in the country are working in the primary sector.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): In India the primary sector is the largest employer.

Reason (R): The demand of services has increased enormously.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): Agriculture is an activity of organised sector in India.

Reason (R): Most of the workers working in agriculture are employed only during harvesting and sowing seasons.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): The service sector is gaining more importance in the global economy.

Reason (R): As income levels decrease, certain sections of people start demanding many more services like private schools, and hospitals, eating outlets, tourism, etc

(A) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct

explanation of assertion (A).

(B) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(D) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are false.

Assertion (A): Per Capita Income is calculated in US dollars.

Reason (R): US dollar is not considered as the medium of international exchange. It is accepted as a method of payment across the world

(A) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct

explanation of assertion (A).

(B) If both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(D) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are false.

Assertion (A): Rakesh is an educated and skilled worker who earns a high monthly salary as he is employed in a private bank in a city.

Reason (R): all services sectors in India are growing extremely well and each individual engaged in any kind of tertiary activity and earns a high income.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

Assertion (A): An individual who manufactures flour from wheat is engaged in primary sector.

Reason (R): When some process of manufacturing is used the product is a part of secondary sector.

(A) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(B) both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) .

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct.

