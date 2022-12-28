CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 7 Lifelines of National Economy 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we will discuss the important questions and answers of the 7th chapter from CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Geography Lifelines of National Economy. The answers to the important questions are also given towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: This article enlists the important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from Chapter 7 of CBSE Social Science curriculum of class 10th - Lifelines of National Economy.

These important questions from the last chapter of the Geography portion have been prepared after careful analysis of the NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’. Along with the textbook, the previous year questions, sample papers for 2022-23 and the rationalised syllabus has also been incorporated meticulously. .

Chapter 7 Lifelines of National Economy is also the second chapter of the unit ‘Contemporary India - II’ in the curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Geography) curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 Lifelines of National Economy Important Questions

ONE MARK QUESTIONS

1) National highways 1(NH-1) connects which two cities?

2) District roads are maintained by________________

3) What is the length of the coastline of India?

4) The national highway No.1 is also known as _____________

5) State TRUE or FALSE: The Ganga river between Allahabad and Haldia is National Waterway No. 1.

6) Name the world’s longest highway tunnel?

7) Define tourism?

8) The first train in India launched from Bombay to________

9) What is the full form of STD?

10) National waterway 1 is located in __________ river

11) What is pipeline transportation?

12) __________is the first seaport developed after independence on the western coast of India

13) Which is the oldest artificial port of India?

14) the state related to National waterway 3 is _________

15) Which mode of transport reduces trans-shipment losses and delay ?

16) _______________ is the cheapest mode of transport

17) What was the major objective to develop the super highways

18) State TRUE or FALSE: Air travel is within a reach of the common people.

19) Which state has the highest road density in India?

20) Marmagao port is the premier iron ore exporting port of the country.

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion : Road transportation in India faces a number of problems.

Reason : Roads are unmetalled, their network is adequate.

Assertion : Mass communication promotes national integration and provides entertainment.

Reason : It strengthens democracy in the country by providing news to the masses. They feel attached to the country and a feeling of Nationalism arises in them.

Assertion : Communication is unessential requirement of human life.

Reason : Communication between people does not create awareness.

Assertion : Tourism promotes national integration.

Reason : Millions of people are directly engaged in the tourism industry.

Assertion : Trade is considered as the economic barometer of the country.

Reason : Trading helps largely in developing countries like India. Advancement of trade is an index to its economic prosperity.

3 MARKS QUESTIONS

1) What are the problems faced by roads in India?

2) Describe 3 major super highways projects in India?

3) Why is international trade important in the Indian economy?

4) Mention any three features of Kandla Port.

Answers to CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 7 Lifelines of National Economy Important Questions

ONE MARK QUESTIONS

1) National highways 1(NH-1) connects which two cities?

Ans- Delhi and Amritsar

2) District roads are maintained by________________

Ans- Zila Parishad

3) What is the length of the coastline of India?

Ans- 7516.6 Km

4) The national highway No.1 is also known as _____________

Ans- Sher Shah Suri Marg

5) The Ganga river between Allahabad and Haldia is National Waterway No. 1.

Ans : True

6) Name the world’s longest highway tunnel?

Ans- Atal tunnel

7) define the term tourism?

Ans- The cultural recreational and commercial visits to places of interest in a country is known as tourism.

8) the first train in India launched from Bombay to________

Ans- Thane

9) What is the full form of STD?

Ans- Subscriber Trunk Dialling

10) National waterway 1 is located in __________ river

ans- Ganga river

11) What is pipeline transportation?

Ans- A new arrival on the transportation map of India to transport liquids as well as solids in slurry form.

12) __________is the first seaport developed after independence on the western coast of India

Ans- Kandla

13) Which is the oldest artificial port of India?

Ans- Chennai

14) the state related to National waterway 3 is _________

Ans- Kerala

15) Which mode of transport reduces trans-shipment losses and delay ?

Ans- Pipeline

16) _______________ is the cheapest mode of transport

Ans- Water transport

17) What was the major objective to develop the super highways

Ans- to reduce the time and distance between the mega cities of India.

18) Air travel is within a reach of the common people.

Ans : False

19) Which state has the highest road density in India?

Ans- Kerala

20) Marmagao port is the premier iron ore exporting port of the country.

Ans : True

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion : Road transportation in India faces a number of problems.

Reason : Roads are unmetalled, their network is adequate.

Ans : (a)

Assertion : Mass communication promotes national integration and provides entertainment.

Reason : It strengthens democracy in the country by providing news to the masses. They feel attached to the country and a feeling of Nationalism arises in them.

Ans : (a)

Assertion : Communication is unessential requirement of human life.

Reason : Communication between people does not create awareness.

Ans : (d)

Assertion : Tourism promotes national integration.

Reason : Millions of people are directly engaged in the tourism industry.

Ans : (b)

Assertion : Trade is considered as the economic barometer of the country.

Reason : Trading helps largely in developing countries like India. Advancement of trade is an index to its economic prosperity.

Ans : (a)

3 MARKS QUESTIONS

1) What are the problems faced by roads in India?

Ans a) Inadequate road network to meet the needs of the people.

b). About half of the roads are unmetalled and this limits their usage during rainy seasons.

c) The national highways are inadequate too. Moreover the roadways are highly congested in cities and most of the bridges and culverts are old and narrow.

2) Describe 3 major super highways projects in India?

Ans- a) Golden Quadrilateral Super Highways: It links Delhi-Kolkata-Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi by six-lane Super Highways.

b) The North-South corridors linking Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir)to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu).

c) East-West Corridor linking Silcher, Assam and Porbandar Gujarat.

3) Why is international trade important in the Indian economy?

Ans- International trade leads to higher output, increased consumption and higher rewards for those sectors where a country has comparative advantage.

International trade helps to attract foreign investment to exploit a country's comparative advantage.

This can also result in investment in other sectors of the economy.

4) Mention any three features of Kandla Port.

Ans. a) Kandla in Kachchh was the first port developed soon after independence to ease the volume of trade on Mumbai port, in the wake loss of Karachi port to Pakistan after the partition.

b) It caters to the convenient handling of exports and imports of highly productive granary and industrial belt stretching across the states of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

c) This port is situated on the western side of India.