CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and Answers: Chapter 6 Political Parties

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Get various important questions and answers from CBSE 10th class Political Science (Social Science) sixth chapter Political Parties. Check the answers to all the important questions from the article from the PDF at the end.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Political Parties is the sixth chapter in CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3 Democratic Politics II. The topics covered in this chapter are Why do we need Political Parties? –Meaning, Functions, Necessity, How many parties should India have, National Parties, State Parties, Challenges to Political Parties and How can Parties be reformed?

In this article, we are going to cover the important questions and answers from CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3 Chapter 6. CBSE Class 10 Social Science’s Political Science section has a weightage of 20 marks in the Social Science board exam. CBSE Class 10thSocial Science board exam is scheduled on March 15, 2023. Thus, this is one of the important chapters and students have about two months to prepare it.

There are a total of five chapters in this unit. Apart from Political Parties, the other chapters in Unit 3 Democratic Politics II are Power Sharing, Federalism, Gender, Religion, Caste and Outcomes of Democracy. Students can check the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science or its Political Science portion at CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

Check the list of topics removed from Political Parties and the complete list of deleted topics at CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 6 Political Parties Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

In countries like India, _________ choose candidates for contesting elections.

Top party leaders Members of party Supporters of party Government officers

2. Which country is an example of a Multi-Party System?

a) India

b) United Kingdom

c) USA

d) China

3. Berlusconi was the Prime Minister of ________. His company owns TV channels, the most important publishing company, a football club (AC Milan).

Italy France Poland Germany

4. How many numbers of parties are registered with The Election Commission of India?

7100 Parties Less than 750 parties 700 parties More than 750 parties

5. Bahujan Samaj party was founded by_______

a) B R Ambedkar

b) Kanshi Ram

c) Mamta Banerjee

d) Syama prasad

6. Which of these is a National Party?

INC CPI BJP All of these

7. What is a signed document submitted to an officer regarding his/her personal information?

(a) Affidavit

(b) Declaration

(c) Agreement

(d) Appeal

What is the meaning of ‘Alliance’?

Two parties together form the government. Leftist and Rightist together form the government. When state and national parties together form the government. When several parties in a multiparty system join for the purpose of contesting election and winning power

9. Match and select the correct answer:

1 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP): a.1964

2 Indian National Congress (INC): b. 1980

3 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) c.1885

4 Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPI-M) d. : 1999

1.b, 2.c, 3. d ,4. a 1.c, 2.b, 3. d ,4. a 1.c, 2.a, 3. b ,4. d 1.b, 2.c, 3. a ,4. D

10. Political parties are allotted symbols by_______?

a) The government of India

b) The constitution of India

c) The party leaders

d) The Election Commission

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

1 Assertion: It is mandatory for every candidate who contests election to file an AFFIDAVIT .

Reason: The Supreme Court passed an order to reduce the influence of money and criminals.

2 Assertion: In a democracy, political parties are a must.

Reason: There will be no election Without political parties.

3 Assertion: Political parties are easily one of the most visible institutions in a democracy.

Reason: For most ordinary citizens, democracy is equal to political parties.

4 Assertion: Large established parties are called recognised parties.

Reason: These parties have been given certain specialised symbols that people can rally behind.

5 Assertion:- China doesn’t follow One party system

Reason:- In China only the communist party is allowed to rule

6 Assertion: India has a parliamentary system of government.

Reason: Indian parliament is bicameral.

7 Assertion A : Only those parties that are recognised as national parties can contest in elections for Parliament

Reason R : Every party in the country has to register with the Election Commission.

8 Assertion: India has evolved a multiparty system.

Reason: It is because the social and geographical diversity in such a large country is not easily absorbed by two or even three parties.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get answers to CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 6 Political Parties Important Questions!