CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions and Answers: Chapter 4 Gender, Religion and Caste

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Get all important questions and answers from the fourth chapter Gender, Religion and Caste of CBSE 10th class Political Science (Social Science).

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Unit 3 Democratic Politics II i.e CBSE Class 10 Social Science’s Political Science section has a weightage of 20 marks for Social Science board exam CBSE Class 10th. There are a total of five chapters in this unit. Thus, chapter 4 Gender, Religion and Caste becomes an important chapter with about 5 marks weightage.

It is important for students to pay good attention to the portions of Political Science. Therefore, in this article, we will be covering the important questions and answers of all types from Chapter 4 Gender, Religion and Caste.

Apart from Gender, Religion and Caste, Unit 3 Democratic Politics II has four other chapters: Power Sharing, Federalism, Political Parties and Outcomes of Democracy. Students can check the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science or its Political Science portion by visiting CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

Students might notice that the chapter 3 Democracy and Diversity from NCERT Textbook has been skipped. This is because CBSE Board has updated its curriculum and deleted certain chapters/ topics from the curriculum for 2023 Class 10 board exams. Some topics have been removed from CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 3 Gender, Religion and Caste as well. Check the list of topics removed from Gender, Religion and Caste and the complete list of deleted topics at CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 4 Gender, Religion and Caste Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Q1. Who said that religion can never be separated from politics?

a.Dr. Ambedkar

b.Pt.Nehru

c.Mahatma Gandhi

d.None of these

Q2. In India, the official religion of the state is :

(a) Hinduism

(b) Islam

(c) Christianity

(d) None

Q3. The system in which father is known as the head of the family

a.Monarchy

b.Patriarchy

c.Hierarchy

d.None of the above

Q4. Woman or a man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for men and women.” Select the correct option for the definition.

(a) Feminist

(b) Patriarchy

(c) Caste hierarchy

(d) Social change

Q5. A system that values men more and gives them power over women is called?

(a) Feminist

(b) Socialist

(c) Patriarchy

(d) Communist

Q6. Which of the following statements about India as a secular state is incorrect?

(a) Allows freedom to practice any religion

(b) There is no official religion

(c) Prohibits discrimination on religious grounds

(d) It reserves seats for religious minorities

Q7. Which leaders worked for the elimination of caste system in India?

(a) Jotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Periyar Ramaswami Naicker

(b) Raja Ram Mohun Roy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jotiba Phule, Periyar Ramaswami Naicker and Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Swami Vivekanand, Jotiba Phule and Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Q8.In which system of elected bodies about one-third seats are reserved for women?

(a) Panchayats and Municipalities

(b) Lok Sabha

(c) State Assemblies

(d) None of these

Q9. Equal Wages Act’ signifies;

(a) Law that deals with family related matters.

(b) Law provides that equal wages should be paid for equal job for both men and women.

(c) An Act which signifies that all work inside the home is done by the women of the family.

(d) A radical law against the discriminatory attitude and sexual division of labour.

Q10. Laws representing family matters such as marriage,divorce etc. are known as

a.Civil laws

b.Criminal laws

c.Family laws

d.None of the above

Q11. Gender division in society is based on

(a)social expectations

(b)stereotypes

(c)both (a) and (b)

(d)None of these

Q12. The leader who did not work who did not for the caste problem in india was

(a)Mahatma Gandhi

(b)Jyothiba Phule

(c)B.G.Tilak

(d)DrAmbedkar

Q13. The Scheduled Tribes are often referred to as

(a) Scavengers

(b) Dalits

(c) adivasis

(d) Outcastes

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION : Mark the option which is most suitable :

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

1 Assertion: Men and women should be given equal rights.

Reason: Men are superior to women physically and emotionally.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

2 Assertion: India is a secular state.

Reason: Constitution gives freedom to everyone to profess, practice and propagate any religion without prejudices or any discrimination.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

3 Assertion: Women face discrimination and disadvantage in India in many ways.

Reason: India is a patriarchal society.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

4 Assertion: Female foeticide led to decline of sex ratio in India.

Reason: Indian families abort female children in the desire of a male child.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

5 Assertion: Communalism is based on the idea that religion is the principal basis of social community.

Reason: Caste should be kept away from politics.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

