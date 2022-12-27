CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we have the important questions and answers from Chapter 6 ‘Manufacturing Industries’ of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Geography. The answers to the important questions given in the article are also available in the PDF attached towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article we would discuss some important multiple choice questions, assertion reason questions and other important subjective and objective questions from Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries of CBSE Class 10 (SST) Geography paper.

These important questions and their answers have been prepared by experts of the paper after careful analysis of the prescribed NCERT Geography textbook ‘Contemporary India - II’. Care has been taken to incorporate not just the textbook but also the previous year questions from this chapter, sample paper published by the board for 2022-23 and the latest rationalised syllabus.

Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries is the sixth chapter of the unit ‘Contemporary India - II’ in the curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Geography) curriculum. The other chapters include Resource and Development, Forest and Wildlife, Water Resources, Agriculture and Minerals and Energy Resources.

The topics covered in the chapter Manufacturing Industries are: Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral based Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation.

Candidates appearing for CBSE Class10 Social Science board exam 2022-23 can view the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023 to check the course content, question paper design and other details.

Also note that the syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Social Science has been updated. Topics such as Industry Market Linkage, Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry, Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry will not be evaluated by the board or the school in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Examination 2022-23.

So, students must check CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023 to check the complete list of topics that have been removed from Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 6 Important Questions



ONE MARK QUESTIONS

The first Jute mill was set up in ...............

(a)Hyderabad

(b) Bengaluru

(c) Kolkata

(d) Mumbai

What is GDP? The industries which have heavy types of raw material are called

(a) light industries

(b) consumer industry

(c) Key industry

(d) none of these

Define Industrialisation? Molasses are used to make

(a) rum

(b) rubber

(c) ethanol

(d) all of the above

Which is the only industry in India which is self-reliant?

(a) Textile industry

(b) Iron and steel

(c) Electrical

(d) Petrochemicals

Which out of the following is a mineral based industry?

(a) Sugar

(b) Tea

(c) Cotton

(d) Petrochemicals

Which country has the largest installed capacity of spindles in the world?

(a) Japan

(b) Philippines

(c) China

(d) India

Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer etc?

(a) Steel

(b) Electronic

(c) Aluminium smelting

(d) Information technology

Which one of the following organizations is responsible for the marketing steel for the Public Sector Undertakings?

(a) TISCO

(b) IISCO

(c) BHEL

(d) SAIL

Define Environmental Degradation. Oil India Ltd is a ________ type of industry on the basis of ownership?

(a)Public sector

(b) Private sector

(c) Joint sector Industry

(d) Cooperative sector Industry

Match the items:

(i) Cotton Textile (ii) Jute Textile (iii) Iron and Steel (iv) Electronic goods (v) Software Park (a) Bengaluru (b) Jamshedpur (c) Noida (d) Mumbai (e) Hugli

(a) (i) a, (ii) b (iii) c (iv) d (v) e

(b) (i) d (ii) e (iii) b (iv) a (v) c

(c) (i) c, (ii) d (iii) b (iv)a (v) e

(c) (i) d, (ii) e (iii) c (iv) b (v) e

In a Steel Industry, what is the proportion of Iron Ore, coking coal and limestone used to produce steel?

(a)2:1:4

(b)4:1:2

(c)4:2:1

(d)2:4:1

Tools, implements, fertilisers, tractors, etc. are supplied by

(a) government

(b) industry

(c) people

(d) none of these

15.Manufacturing provides job opportunities to reduce dependence on agriculture.

Identify which sector the following jobs belong to:

(1) Agriculture (i) Secondary

(2) Manufacturing (ii) Tertiary

(3) Research and Development (iii) Primary

(a) 1(i) 2(ii) 3(iii)

(b) 1(iii) 2(i) 3(ii)

(c) 2(i) 1(ii) 3(iii)

(d) 3(i) 2(ii) 3 (iii)

Which is the basic material required for garment manufacturing?

(a)Raw fibre

(b)Fabric

(c)Yarn

(d)Garments

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A): Textile industry occupies a unique position in Indian economy.

Reason (R): It contributes significantly to industrial production employment generation directly

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A): Rain water harvesting increases industrial pollution.

Reason (R): Rain water helps industry to meet water requirements.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A): There is a tendency for the mills to shift and concentrate in the southern and western states, especially in Maharashtra.

Reason (R): Raw material is cheaper there.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A): Air pollution is caused by the high proportion of presence of undesirable gases

Reason (R): Air pollution does not affect our health, and atmosphere as a whole.

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

DOWNLOAD Answers to CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Chapter 6 Important Questions in PDF

All the best!