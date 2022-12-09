CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: History Chapter 1 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: In this article we will cover the important questions and answers from History Chapter 1 The Rise of Nationalism in Europe which comes under unit 1 ‘India and the Contemporary World- II' of CBSE class 10 Social Science curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum is divided into four units where the NCERT History textbook ‘India and the Contemporary World- II' i.e. unit 1 covers History. Under the theme of Events and Processes, the first chapter is The Rise of Nationalism in Europe.

The topics covered under the chapter are the French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation, the making of Nationalism in Europe,·the making of Germany and Italy,· Nationalism and Imperialism.

CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 1 Important Questions and Answers

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

For the middle class of Europe, the most important feature of Liberalism was

(a) abolition of conservatism.

(b) Right to be liberal and educated.

(c) Individual freedom and equality before law

(d) Representative government.

The Ottoman Empire was ruled by the emperor of

(a) Turkey

(b) Russia

(c) Britain

(d) Prussia

The Napoleonic Code ___-

(a) did away with all the privileges based on ‘birth and established equality.

(b) destroyed feudalism in France.

(c) Formulated codes for the army.

(d) ensured right to property for the privileged class.

Romanticism refers to

(a) cultural movement

(b) religious movement

(c) political movement

(d) literary movement

Who among the following was proclaimed the first King of United Italy?

(a) Nicholas II

(b) King George II

(c) Wilhelm IV

(d) Victor Emmanuel II

At which of the following places was the Frankfurt Assembly convened

(a) at the church of St. Paul.

(b) at the church of St. Peters.

(c) at the palace of Prussia.

(d) at the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

In Prussia, who was referred to as ‘Junkers’?

(a) Military officials

(b) Large landowners

(c) Factory owners

(d) Aristocratic nobles

Who among the following formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

(a) Otto von Bismarck

(b) Giuseppe Mazzini

(c) Metternich

(d) Johann Gottfried Herder

A large number of people were hostile to the Napoleonic code because

(a) it was not suitable for all.

(b) it destroyed the special privileges of the rulers.

(c) administrative changes did not go hand-in-hand with political freedom.

(d) none of the above.

10. Which of the following event is described in the following image?

a) Signing of Treaty of Vienna

b) Founding of Young Europe in Berne 1833

c) Giuseppe Mazzini Unifying Italy

d) None of the above

11. Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation?

(a) Treaty of Versailles

(b) Treaty of Vienna

(c) Treaty of Constantinople

(d) Treaty of Lausanne

12. Which one of the following types of government was functioning in France before the revolution of 1789?

(a) Dictatorship

(b) Military

(c) Body of French Citizen

(d) Monarchy

13. What did the crown of oak leaves symbolise?

(a) Courage

(b) Heroism

(c) Peace

(d) Tolerance

14. Who, among the following, hosted the Congress at Vienna in 1815.

(a) King of the Netherlands

(b) Giuseppe Mazzini

(c) Duke Metternich

(d) Otto von Bismarck

15.Who among the following was known as ‘Colons’

(a) French citizens living in Vietnam

(b) French citizens living in France

(c) Educated people of Vietnam

(d) Elites of Vietnam

16. Which one of the following states was ruled by an Italian princely house before the unification of Italy?

(a) Kingdom of Two Sicilies

(b) Lombardy

(c) Venetia

(d) Sardinia-Piedmont

17. Who said, “when France sneezes the rest of Europe catches cold”?

(a) Garibaldi

(b) Mazzini

(c) Metternich

(d) Bismarck

18. Who was responsible *for the Unification of Germany?

(a) Bismarck

(b) Cavour

(c) Mazzini

(d) Garibaldi

19. Which one of the following statements is false regarding the Act of Union 1707?

(a) It was an agreement between England and Scotland.

(b) It was an agreement between England and Ireland.

(c) It resulted in the formation of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain’.

(d) It gave England control over Scotland.

20. What is represented in the following image?

a) Giuseppe Mazzini Unifying Italy

b) The massacre at Chios

c) Signing of Treaty of Vienna

d)The Frankfurt Parliament in church of St Paul

21. Why did the Frankfurt Parliament fail to achieve its goal?

(a) Women were excluded from the membership.

(b) Did not have the support of the peasants.

(c) Kaiser William refused to accept the crown and opposed the assembly.

(d) None of the above

22. Elle, the measuring unit in Germany was used to measure

(a) cloth

(b) thread

(c) land

(d) height

23. Which of the following group of powers collectively defeated Napoleon?

(a) England, France, Italy, Russia.

(b) England, Austria, Spain, Russia.

(c) Austria, Prussia, Russia, Britain.

(d) Britain, Prussia, Russia, Italy.

24. Which one of the following statements is not true about Giuseppe Mazzini?

(a) He wanted the united Italian Republic.

(b) He founded an underground society called ‘Young Italy’.

(c) He wanted Italy to be a monarchy.

(d) He was exiled for attempting a revolution in Liguria.

25. Zolleverin started in 1834 in Prussia refers to a

(a) Trade Union

(b) Customs Union

(c) Labour Union

(d) Farmer’s Union

26. Which of the following best explains Utopian society?

(a) A society where everybody is equal.

(b) A democratic society.

(c) An idealist society that can never be achieved.

(d) A society with a comprehensive Constitution.

27. Which of the following countries is considered as the ‘cradle of civilization’?

(a) England

(b) France

(c) Greece

(d) Russia

28. The Treaty of Vienna signed in 1815

(a) brought the conservative regimes back to power.

(b) destroyed the conservative powers of Europe.

(c) introduced democracy in Austria and Prussia.

(d) set up a new Parliament in Austria.

29. The main function of the Prussian Zollverein was to

(a) impose a custom duty on imported goods.

(b) abolish the tariff barrier.

(c) reduce custom duties.

(d) impose new rules for trade.

30. A nation-state is a state where

(a) people of all groups enjoy equal rights.

(b) where the nation has its own emblem and flag.

(c) a state which has a contiguous territory.

(d) a state where people live in a common territory, develop a sense of identity and share a common history

31. What does a blindfolded woman carrying a pair of weighing scales symbolize?

(a) Peace

(b) Equality

(c) Justice

(d) Liberty

ASSERTION AND REASON BASES QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A) : The Scottish Highlanders were forbidden to speak their Gaelic language or wear their national dress, and large numbers were forcibly driven out of their homeland.

Reason (R) : The English helped the Protestants of Ireland to establish their dominance over a largely Catholic country.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

2. Assertion (A): The development of nationalism did not come about only through wars and territorial expansion.

Reason (R): Culture played an important role in creating the idea of nation: art and poetry, stories and music helped to express and shape nationalism.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c) A is True but R is False

d) A is False but R is True

3. Assertion (A): The 1830’s were the years of great economic hardship in Europe.

Reason (R): National assembly of 1848 proclaimed France as a republic

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

4. Assertion (A) : Culture played an important role in creating the idea of the nation.

Reason (R) : Weavers in Silesia had led a revolt against the contractors who supplied raw material and gave them orders for finished textiles but drastically reduced their payments.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

5. Assertion (A): The French revolution was an influential event that marked the age of revolutions in Europe.

Reason (R): The French revolution transferred the sovereignty from the people to the monarch

a) Both A and R are true, but R is the correct explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

c) A is true but R is false

d) A is false but R is true

6. Assertion (A): Germany, Italy and Switzerland were divided into kingdoms, duchies and cantons whose rulers had their autonomous territories.

Reason (R): They were closely bound to each other in spite of their autonomous rule

a) Both A and R are true, but R is the correct explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

c) A is true but R is false

d) A is false but R is true

7. Assertion : Artists in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries found a way out by personifying a nation.

Reason : they represented a country as if it were a person.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

8. Assertion (A) : On 18 May 1848, 831 elected representatives revolted in the Frankfurt parliament.

Reason (R) : The elected representatives revolted against the issue of extending political rights to women.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

9. Assertion : Like Germany, Italy too had a long history of political fragmentation.

Reason : During the middle of the nineteenth century, Italy was divided into seven States.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

10. Assertion (A) : From the very beginning, the French revolutionaries introduced various measures and practices like the idea of la patrie and le citoyen.

Reason (R) : This was done to create a sense of collective identity amongst the French people.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct Explanation of A

b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct Explanation of A.

c)A is True but R is False.

d) A is False but R is True.

All the best!

