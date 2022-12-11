CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: Get the important questions and answers from CBSE Class 10 History Unit 1 Chapter 2 Nationalism in India. The answers to these questions are also attached towards the end of these questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: History Chapter 2 Nationalism in India

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to discuss the important questions of the 2nd chapter Nationalism in India from the NCERT History textbook ‘India and the Contemporary World- II which is the prescribed textbook for the of the History section of CBSE class 10 Social Science syllabus.

The curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Social Science is divided into four units that cover the four aspects - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The chapter Nationalism in India is the second chapter in the first unit covering topics such as First World War, Khilafat and Non-Cooperation movements and the differing strands within the movement, civil disobedience movement and so on under the theme of Events and Processes.

CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 2 Nationalism in India Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Which of the following was the reason for calling off the Non Cooperation Movement by Gandhiji?

(a) Pressure from the British Government

(b) Second Round Table Conference

(c) Gandhiji’s arrest

(d) Chauri-Chaura incident

2.. What was the Inland Emigration Act of 1859 about?

Relaxation towards the plantation workers in Assam plantation workers were not permitted to leave the tea gardens without permission free mobility for the plantation workers workers defied the authorities and left the plantations

3. Who set up the ‘Oudh Kisan Sabha’?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju

(b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru and Shaukat Ali

(d) Mahatma Gandhi

4. What were the effects of the Non Cooperation movement On the economic front?

Foreign goods were boycotted, liquor shops picketed, and foreign cloth burnt in huge bonfires, started wearing Indian clothes. Economy fell people did not take united action Financing foriegn goods continued

5. The ‘Simon Commission’ was boycotted because

(a) there was no British Member in the Commission.

(b) it demanded separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims.

(c) there was no Indian Member in the Commission.

(d) it favoured the Muslims over the Hindus.

When did Mahatma Gandhi return to India from South Africa?

1920 1915 1921 1914

7. Who formed the ‘Swaraj Party’ within the Congress?

(a) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Motilal Nehru

(b) Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jawahar Lal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose

(d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

What is the meaning of picket?

A. Foreign goods were burnt

B.Non financing of foreign imports

C.wearing only Indian clothes

D. A form of demonstration or protest by which people block the entrance to a shop, factory or office

9. Which of the following was Mahatma Gandhi’s novel method of fighting against the British?

(a) He used violent method of stone pelting.

(b) He used arson to bum down government offices.

(c) He fought with the principle of ‘an eye for an eye’.

(d) He practised open defiance of law, peaceful demonstration, satyagraha and non-violence

What actions were taken during the Non Cooperation Movement ?

the surrender of titles that the government awarded, and a boycott of civil services, army, police, courts and legislative councils, schools, and foreign goods. Boycott of foriegn goods and services Surrender of titles that the government awarded. boycott of civil services, army, police, courts and legislative councils, schools, and foreign goods

11. Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921?

(a) Swaraj Party

(b) Justice Party

(c) Muslim League

(d) Congress Party

Why did General Dyer order to open fire on a i peaceful demonstration at Jallianwala Bagh? Choose from the given options.

(a) He wanted to show his power.

(b) Firing was ordered because it was an unruly crowd.

(c) Because his object, as he declared later, was to ‘produce a moral effect’ to create fear in the minds of ‘satyagrahis’.

(d) He received orders from his senior officials.

Who was the writer of the book ‘Hind Swaraj’?

(a) Rabindranath Tagore

(b) B.R. Ambedkar

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Jawahar Lai Nehru

What was the purpose of imposing the Rowlatt Act?

(a) The Rowlatt Act forbade the Indians to : qualify for administrative services.

(b) The Rowlatt Act had denied Indians the right to political participation.

(c) The Rowlatt Act imposed additional taxes on Indians who were already groaning under the burden of taxes.

(d) The Rowlatt Act authorised the government to imprison any person without trial and conviction in a court of law

Baba Ramchandra, a sanyasi, was the leader of which of the following movements?

(a) Khilafat Movement

(b) Militant Guerrilla Movement of Andhra Pradesh

(c) Peasants’ Movement of Awadh

(d) Plantation Workers’ Movement in Assam

What does satyagraha mean? Choose one from the following options.

(a) ‘Satyagraha’ means use of physical force to inflict pain while fighting.

(b) ‘Satyagraha’ does not inflict pain, it is a : non-violent method of fighting against oppression.

(c) ‘Satyagraha’ means passive resistance and is a weapon of the weak.

(d) ‘Satyagraha’ was a racist method of mass agitation.

A form of demonstration used in the Non-cooperation Movement in which people block the entrance to a shop, factory or office is

(a) Boycott

(b) Begar

(c) Picketing

(d) Bandh

Which industrialist attacked colonial control over Indian economy and supported the Civil Disobedience Movement?

(a) Dinshaw Petit

(b) Purshottamdas Thakurdas

(c) Dwarkanath Tagore

(d) Seth Hukumchand

Khilafat Committee was formed in 1919 in the city of

(a) Bombay

(b) Calcutta

(c) Lucknow

(d) Amritsar

Who visualised and depicted the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ through a painting?

(a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

(b) Rabindranath Tagore

(c) Natesa Sastri

(d) Abanindranath Tagore

Under the presidency of Jawahahar Lal Nehru, the Lahore Congress Session of 1929 formalised the demand of

(a) abolition of Salt Tax

(b) ‘Poorna Swaraj’ or complete independence

(c) boycott of Simon Commission

(d) separate electorate for ‘dalits’

Which one of the following Viceroys announced a vague offer of dominion status for India in October 1929?

(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) Lord Dalhousie

(c) Lord Irwin

(d) None of these

Where did Mahatma Gandhi start his famous ‘Salt March’ on 12th March 1930?

(a) Dandi

(b) Chauri-Chaura

(c) Sabarmati

(d) Surat

Who among the following two leaders led the Khilafat Movement?

(a) Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ali

(b) Gandhiji and Sardar Patel

(c) Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Abul Kalam Azad

(d) Abul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru

What kind of movement was launched by the tribal peasants of Gudem Hills in Andhra Pradesh?

(a) Satyagraha Movement

(b) Militant Guerrilla Movement

(c) Non-Violent Movement

(d) None of the above

What do you mean by the term ‘Begar’

(a) An Act to prevent plantation workers to leave the tea gardens without permission.

(b) The forced recruitment of soldiers in rural areas during World War I.

(c) Labour that villagers were forced to contribute without any payment.

(d) Refusal to deal and associate with people, or participate in activities as a form of protest.

When did the Jallianwalla Bagh incident take place?

(a) On 13 April 1919

(b) On 15 August 1919

(c) On 27 October 1919

(d) On 10 March 1919

The Non-cooperation Khilafat Movement began in

(a) January 1921

(b) February 1922

(c) December 1929

(d) April 1919

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

Directions : In the following questions, A statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R) is given.

Mark the correct choice as:

(A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(B) Both A and R are true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A.

(C) A is true but R is false.

(D) A is false and R is true.

Assertion (A): Mahatma Gandhi decided to take up the Khilafat issue.

Reason (R): He wanted to bring the Muslims into the fold of nationalist movement

(A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(B) Both A and R are true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A.

(C) A is true but R is false.

(D) A is false and R is true

Assertion(A): In India the rise of nationalism is associated with the anti-colonial movement.

Reason(R): The sense of being oppressed under colonialism connected many different groups together.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion (A): Gandhiji's idea of 'Satyagraha' emphasised the power of truth and the need to search for truth.

Reason(R): Gandhiji believed that a Satyagrahi could win the battle by appealing to the conscience of the oppressor.

(A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(B) Both A and R are true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A.

(C) A is true but R is false.

(D) A is false and R is true

Assertion(A): Mass processions Were a common feature of the Indian national movement.

Reason(R): People protested for the benefit of their respective social groups.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion(A): The Congress and Muslim League entered into compromise in 1927 and formed an alliance.

Reason(R): In 1928 hopes of conference were removed when M.R. Jayakar of the Hindi Mahasabha strongly opposed efforts of compromise.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion(A): Gandhiji entered the Gandhi Irwin pact on 5th March 1931.

Reason(R): Gandhiji consented to participate in the 2nd Round Table Conference and the government agreed to release political prisoners. .

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion(A): When Simon Commission reached India it was opposed with slogans of ‘Simon Go Back’ in1928.

Reason(R) This statutory commission was in India to give suggestions about constitution system, but didn’t have a single Indian member

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion(A): The Congress under Mahatma Gandhi tried to connect different groups together into one movement .

Reasons(R): Unity didn’t come without conflicts.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion(A): To glorify the past of the Indians, images were taken from Hindu iconography.

Reason(R): These images were welcomed and celebrated by all the Indians.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Assertion (A): Dyer entered the area, blocked the exit points and opened fire on the crowd, killing hundreds.

Reason (R): His object, as he declared later, was to ‘produce a moral effect’, to create in the minds of satyagrahis a feeling of terror and awe.

(A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(B) Both A and R are true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A.

(C) A is true but R is false.

(D) A is false and R is true