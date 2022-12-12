CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article we are covering the important questions such as MCQs and Assertion Reason Questions from SST History Chapter 3 The Making of A Global World. The answers are also provided in the pdf towards the end of the questions.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: History Chapter 3 The Making of A Global World

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions: In this article, we would be going through some of the most important questions from the 3rd chapter of NCERT History textbook ‘India and the Contemporary World- II i.e The Making of A a Global World.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus is divided into four units where the first unit covers History. The other three units cover Geography, Political Science and Economics.

The Making of A Global World is the third chapter in the first unit. Under the theme of Livelihood, Economies and Societies, it covers topic such as The Pre-modern world, The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914), The Inter war Economy and Rebuilding a World Economy: in the Post-War Era to facilitate the understanding, of the emergence of a global world, amongst the students.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Chapter 3 Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1.Who was Sir Henry Morton Stanley?

(a) Journalist

(b) Author

(c) Scientist

(d) Industrialist

Name the famous Indian descent who lived in West Indies and received Nobel Prize for literature

Tagore Kalidas V. S. Naipaul Sudha Murthy

3. Where was Chutney music popular?

(a) Fiji

(b) Guyana

(c) Trinidad

(d) Both (b) and (c)

Name the main destinations of Indian indentured labours

Europe China Japan West Indies

5. Which disease spread like wild fire in Africa in the 1890’s?

(a) Rinderpest

(b) Small pox

(c) Pneumonia

(d) None of these

Why did National Leaders oppose indentured labour migration from India?

It was very cruel Health condition was poor Low wages All the above

7. Name the crop mainly exported from India to China by Britain to meet their Import of tea and other products from China.

Opium Jute Indigo Cotton

8. Which was the fabled city of gold?

(a) Peru

(b) Mexico

(c) El Dorado

(d) Spain

Which disease proved a deadly killer for America’s original inhabitants?

(a) Small pox

(b) Chicken pox

(c) Swine pox

(d) None of the above

Who used "assembly line of production"?

TATA Henry Ford Bajaj All the above

11. Who was John Winthrop?

(a) New Hampshire

(b) Pennsylvania

(c) South Carolina

(d) First Governor of the Massachusetts Bay colony

Ottoman Turkey was part of ________ blocs during first world war

Central powers Ttipple alliance NATO Allies

13. Which food travelled West from China to be called sphagetti?

(a) Soya

(b) Ground Nut

(c) Potato

(d) noodles

Russia was part of ________blocs during first world war

Central powers Allies Axis powers None of the above

15. Which one of the following routes are a good example of vibrant pre - modern trade and cultural links between distant parts of the world?

(a) The Garden route

(b) The Silk route

(c) The Great Ocean Road

(d) None of the above

__________economic process started after the decline of Bretten woods Institutions.

Emergence of MNC’s Globalisation process Flow of the capital None of the above

17. Who used "assembly line of production"?

TATA Henry Ford Bajaj All the above

18. International trade is mainly controlled by ________

USA Japan Britain MNC’s

19. What were the two common problems that prevailed in Europe until the 19th century.

(a) Unemployment

(b) Poverty

(c) hunger

(d) Both (b) & (c)

The Brettenwoods institutions benefitted to ________Powers of the world.

US and western powers African countries Asian countries China and USSR

21. What was the main reason for great depression?

First world war Industrial growth Over production None of the above

22. What did ‘indentured labour’ mean ?

(a) Cheap Labour

(b) Free Labour

(c) Bonded Labour

(d) None of these

_________ Step was taken by US capitalists to recover their economy after First world war.

Car production Decreasing production Mass production None of the above

24. Mention the two Asian countries that were counted among the world richest countries until the 18th century.

(a) China & India

(b) Mongolia & UAE

(c) India & Japan

(d) China & Japan

One who refuses to accept established beliefs and practices known as:

(a) Fanatic

(b) Conventionalist

(c) Liberal

(d) Dissenter

26. Britain was part of which military bloc during second world war

Axis powers Allies Central powers None of the above

27. ______________ are referred as Bretten woods institutions.

IMF and World Bank UNESCO WHO UNO

28. _________ economic process started after the decline of Bretten Woods Institutions.

Emergence of MNC’s Globalisation process Flow of the capital None of the above

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

Q.1.) Assertion(A): Discovery of America resulted in transformation of trade, life and abundance of wealth for Europeans.

Reason(R): The Americas had vast lands, minerals, silver and gold which enhanced European trade.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.2.) Assertion(A): The pre-modern world became shrinked due to discovery of sea routes to Asia and Western ocean to America in the 16th century .

Reason(R): Before the sixteenth century there was no form of trade in the Indian ocean.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.3.) Assertion(A): Around 50 million people emigrated from Europe to America and Australia in the 19th century.

Reason(R): Huge amount of labour was required in these places to cultivate and meet demands.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.4.) Assertion(A): British Indian government built a network of irrigation canals in Punjab, India.

Reason(R): These Canal Colonies were a way to transport water to semi-desert areas and make them wheat and cotton fields for export by the British .

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.5.) Assertion(A): The expansion of trade was prosperous and beneficial for every part of the world during the nineteenth century.

Reason(R): Rapid growth of the world economy meant some people had to lose their basic freedoms and livelihoods due to Colonisation and consequent changes.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.6.) Assertion(A): The fast spreading cattle plague or rinderpest caused havoc in Africa which was a result of European colonisation.

Reason(R): They all had a single aspiration and united meaning of Swaraj as their call of movement.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.7.) Assertion(A): India had been the greatest exporter of fine cotton to Europe but after industrialisation the inflow of Indian cotton declined.

Reason(R): British cotton manufacturers and industrialists pressured the government to protect local industries which resulted in high taxes on imports of cloth to Britain.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.8.) Assertion(A): India played a crucial role in giving surplus profits to Britain during multilateral trade of the late nineteenth century.

Reason(R): Value of British exports to India was much higher than the value of British imports from India, which Britain gave a surplus to balance its deficits.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.9.) Assertion (A): The world post second world war saw the emergence of the Soviet Union as the new world power.

Reason(R) Soviet Union had sacrificed its agricultural identity to defeat Germany and gained power while capitalist countries were struck in the Great Depression.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q.10.) Assertion(A): India, China and Brazil have undergone slump economic transformation with China being one of the most desired destinations of foreign investment and MNCs.

Reason(R): These developing countries offered low-wages and low-costs which stimulated world trade and capital flows.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

All the best!