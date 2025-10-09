Madras University Distance Education Result 2025 at ideunom.ac.in; Download Madras University IDE Result PDF

ideunom.ac.in Result 2025: The University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, has released the IDE result for UG, PG and Diploma courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB and other exams. University of Madras IDE Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ideunom.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the ideunom.ac.in result 2025, the students need to enter their enrolment number. Madras University IDE Results 2025 As per the latest update, the University of Madras has released the results of all semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Madras University results 2025 on the official website of the University- ideunom.ac.in.

University of Madras Distance Education Results 2025 Click here Steps to Check UOM IDE Result 2025 Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ideunom.ac.in result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- ideunom.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ link given on the right side of the page. Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. deunom.ac.in result 2025 Marksheet The University of Madras is likely to release the ideunom.ac.in result 2025 marksheet today. The UNOM marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

enrolment Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date