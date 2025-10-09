RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Madras University Distance Education Result 2025 at ideunom.ac.in; Download Madras University IDE Result PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 9, 2025, 17:36 IST

Madras University IDE Results 2025: The University of Madras (UNOM) has declared the IDE results for various UG, PG, and professional courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Madras University Distance Education Result.

Madras University Distance Education Result
ideunom.ac.in Result 2025: The University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, has released the IDE result for UG, PG and Diploma courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB and other exams. University of Madras IDE Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ideunom.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the ideunom.ac.in result 2025, the students need to enter their enrolment number.

Madras University IDE Results 2025

As per the latest update, the University of Madras has released the results of all semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Madras University results 2025 on the official website of the University- ideunom.ac.in.

University of Madras Distance Education Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Check UOM IDE Result 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ideunom.ac.in result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- ideunom.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ link given on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

deunom.ac.in result 2025 Marksheet

The University of Madras is likely to release the ideunom.ac.in result 2025 marksheet today. The UNOM marksheet will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • enrolment Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

University of Madras: Highlights

University of Madras (UNOM) commonly known as Madras University is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.

University of Madras Highlights

University Name

University of Madras commonly known as Madras University

Established

1857

Location

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

UNOM Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

