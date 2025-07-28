RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Daman And Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The union territory of Daman and Diu is gearing up for the state-level counselling that is conducted by the Directorate of Medical & Health Services, Daman. If students want to know more about this, they can read this article for complete information.

Jul 28, 2025, 11:47 IST

Daman and Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Want to know about Daman and Diu NEET UG counselling 2025? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. With a seat matrix of 177 MBBS seats, candidates can register for the state counselling between July 19–25, 2025. To complete the counselling, candidates must follow a transparent process of choice filling, reporting and allotment. Check this article to know more. 

Daman and Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Highlights

The official admission portal of Daman and Diu has the key dates as follows: 

Event

Tentative Date (2025)

Online Registration Starts

July 19, 2025

Last Date to Register

July 25, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Round‑1 Choice Filling & Provisional Allotment

2nd week of July

Final Allotment Round‑1

Last week of July

Joining Deadline (Round‑1)

Last week of July

Display of Vacancy for Round‑2

Last week of July

Round‑2 Counselling & Joining

1st–2nd week of August

Round‑3 Counselling

3rd week of August to 1st week of September

Stray Vacancy Round

Late September (Vacant seats filling)

Start of MBBS/BDS Academic Session

1 September 2025 

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 Daman and Diu 

Candidates who want to appear for the Daman and Diu Counselling 2025 need to have the following eligibility criteria given below:

Criteria

Description

Qualifying Exam

Must have qualified NEET (UG) 2025

Minimum Marks (NEET)

No minimum marks specified, but a competitive score is required for seat allotment

Educational Qualification

Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board

Age Limit

Must fulfil the minimum age requirement set by MCI (Medical Council of India)

Domicile 

Applicants must satisfy domicile criteria as per UT norms.

Additional Criteria

May be required to submit documents like NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, Class 10th & 12th mark sheets, domicile certificate (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable), etc.

Daman and Diu NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 Seat Matrix: MBBS And BDS

As per the latest data released by MCC, Daman and Diu must have a total of 177 seats under the combined AIQ/state quota. For BDS, Vaidik Dental College, around 100 private BDS seats are offered, with approximately 15% under AIQ and 85% under state quota. Students can check the table below for more clarity.

Course

Total Seats

AIQ Seats

State Quota / Private Seats

MBBS

177

Included within

Remaining state quota seats

BDS

~100

~15% AIQ

~85% private/state quota

Daman and Diu NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Process

  • Go to the official UT Daman & Diu Medical Admission website. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in. 

  • Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees. 

  • Then comes the choice-filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline. 

  • A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.

  • Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college. 

  • If the seat is not confirmed, the candidate can participate in further upcoming rounds until final admissions close.

Daman and Diu NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready for the AP NEET Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard

  • AP Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)

  • Caste/Category Certificate

  • Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card

  • NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)

Applicants are encouraged to register on time and fill out their choices carefully. Keep watching the official UT portal for any updates or changes. All the best for your admission journey!

