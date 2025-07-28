Daman And Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Daman and Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Want to know about Daman and Diu NEET UG counselling 2025? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. With a seat matrix of 177 MBBS seats, candidates can register for the state counselling between July 19–25, 2025. To complete the counselling, candidates must follow a transparent process of choice filling, reporting and allotment. Check this article to know more. Daman and Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Highlights The official admission portal of Daman and Diu has the key dates as follows: Event Tentative Date (2025) Online Registration Starts July 19, 2025 Last Date to Register July 25, 2025 (11:59 PM) Round‑1 Choice Filling & Provisional Allotment 2nd week of July Final Allotment Round‑1 Last week of July Joining Deadline (Round‑1) Last week of July Display of Vacancy for Round‑2 Last week of July Round‑2 Counselling & Joining 1st–2nd week of August Round‑3 Counselling 3rd week of August to 1st week of September Stray Vacancy Round Late September (Vacant seats filling) Start of MBBS/BDS Academic Session 1 September 2025

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 Daman and Diu Candidates who want to appear for the Daman and Diu Counselling 2025 need to have the following eligibility criteria given below: Criteria Description Qualifying Exam Must have qualified NEET (UG) 2025 Minimum Marks (NEET) No minimum marks specified, but a competitive score is required for seat allotment Educational Qualification Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board Age Limit Must fulfil the minimum age requirement set by MCI (Medical Council of India) Domicile Applicants must satisfy domicile criteria as per UT norms. Additional Criteria May be required to submit documents like NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, Class 10th & 12th mark sheets, domicile certificate (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable), etc.

Daman and Diu NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 Seat Matrix: MBBS And BDS As per the latest data released by MCC, Daman and Diu must have a total of 177 seats under the combined AIQ/state quota. For BDS, Vaidik Dental College, around 100 private BDS seats are offered, with approximately 15% under AIQ and 85% under state quota. Students can check the table below for more clarity. Course Total Seats AIQ Seats State Quota / Private Seats MBBS 177 Included within Remaining state quota seats BDS ~100 ~15% AIQ ~85% private/state quota Daman and Diu NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Process Go to the official UT Daman & Diu Medical Admission website. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in.

Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees.

Then comes the choice-filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline.

A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.

Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college.

If the seat is not confirmed, the candidate can participate in further upcoming rounds until final admissions close.