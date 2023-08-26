Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the exit door in 6 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Also read: Brain Teaser to Test Your Intelligence: Find His Real Wife in 4 Seconds!

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Find the Exit Door in 6 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see three doors.

Only one of the doors is safe for exit.

The challenge for the readers is to find the exit door in 6 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your intelligence.

Can you find the exit door in 6 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Also read: Spot 3 differences between the girl with boxing gloves in 11 seconds!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the correct door?

Study the image attentively to determine the correct exit door.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were successful in solving the problem?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the correct exit door.

You have a sharp eye and excellent attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Exit Door in 6 Seconds: Solution

The correct answer is the door on the extreme right side of the image, if you zoom in, you can see that it has exit written on it.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Can you find the second deer in the forest in 5 seconds?

Spot 3 differences between the fruit and the worm pictures in 12 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only geniuses can find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds!