Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Can you find the second deer in the forest in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and color.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So, if you want to see how sharp your vision is, take on this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion: Find Hidden Deer in 5 Seconds

In the image shared above, a snowy forest scene is seen.

A deer can be seen standing in front of the trees.

But hidden in plain sight is another deer, and the challenge is to spot the hidden deer in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good opportunity to test your observation skills.

Netizens are finding it tough to spot the second deer in the forest.

Only some readers with razor sharp eyes will be able to spot the hidden deer within the time limit.

Can you do it?

Let’s find out.

If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden deer.

Have you spotted the deer?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

A little hint would be of great help, right?

Here it is.

The second deer is bigger than the first deer.

Were you able to notice the hidden deer now?

We think some of our expert puzzlers might have spotted the second deer.

Congratulations! You have legendary level observation skills.

Curious to know where the deer is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Deer in 5 Seconds: Solution

The second deer, or hidden deer, can be spotted as an outline in the centre of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

