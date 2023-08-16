Optical Illusion Vision Test: The sharpest eyes will spot a toy car in the bathroom in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

Do you want to test how sharp your eyes are?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Toy Car in the Bathroom in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a cosy bathroom scene can be seen.

The towels and other accessories are neatly arranged in the bathroom.

Quite unusually, a toy car is also present in the bathroom.

It must be the kids who forgot the toy car.

The challenge for the readers is to find the toy car in 6 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with the sharpest eyes can spot the toy car faster than others.

Are you one of them?

Let's find out.

To spot the toy car, you need to check all the areas of the bathroom carefully.

Have you spotted the car?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The car is not on the right side of the bathroom.

Were you able to spot the car now?

We think some of our sharp eyed readers have spotted the toy car already.

Congratulations! Your observation skills are superior to those of most people.

Curious to know where the toy car is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Toy Car in 6 Seconds: Solution

The toy car can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is placed along with fabric softeners and detergents.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

