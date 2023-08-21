Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the value of balloons in 9 Seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test your brain’s capabilities?

This challenge will help you do that.

Find the Value of Balloons in 9 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see balloons of navy blue, green, and yellow colours.

A puzzle is presented to the readers where three combinations of balloons are seen, and the users are asked to find the value of each balloon.

This brain teaser is going to test the logical ability and sharpness of your brain.

Can you calculate the value of the balloons in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the value of any one of the balloons?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were successful in solving the problem?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the missing value of each balloon.

You are highly intelligent and have good analytical abilities.

Those who couldn’t find the missing values can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Value of Balloons in 9 Seconds: Solution

The missing values of the balloons can be calculated using the following logic.

We see that the sum of two yellow balloons is 8.

Therefore,

2Y = 8

Y = 8/2

Y = 4

Now, putting the value of yellow balloon we can get the value of green balloon.

Which is

Y + G = 5

Now Y = 4

Therefore,

G = 5 - 4

G = 1

Finally, to arrive at the value of the blue balloon, we need to subtract the value of the green balloon from the sum.

B + G = 10

B = 10 - 1

B = 9

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

