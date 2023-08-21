Spot 3 differences between the girl with boxing gloves in 11 seconds!

Spot the Difference puzzles are excellent tools to test one’s ability to identify differences between seemingly identical images.

The most interesting part of this challenge is that the images presented before the readers look almost identical, and spotting differences between them is not an easy task.

The differences between the two images can be anything from the position of an object to the colour of the object.

Practise spot the difference challenges on a regular basis to improve concentration and observation skills.

One such challenge is presented here, which will help boost your observation skills.

Check it out now!

Spot the Difference: Spot 3 Differences in 11 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the illustration shared above, two girls with boxing gloves can be seen.

The two pictures look almost identical at first glance.

However, a closer look reveals that there are some differences between the two pictures.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the three differences between the two pictures in 11 seconds.

Your time starts now!

The objective of the game is to find all three differences within 11 seconds.

Some differences are easy to spot, while others are more difficult to identify.

Look closely at the image and make a list of all the differences you notice.

Studies suggest that engaging in such activities stimulates the areas of the brain responsible for concentration and memory.

Therefore, practising these activities on a regular basis will result in enhanced concentration and better memory retention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And….

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who were able to spot all the differences.

You have the sharpest of eyes.

Those who are still searching can stop looking now and check out the solutions provided below.

Spot 3 Differences in 11 Seconds: Solution

The three differences between the two pictures are as follows:

You can go ahead and share this challenge with your family and friends to see who solves it in the fastest time.

Also, check out our recommended reading section for more interesting challenges.

