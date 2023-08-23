Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Odd Word in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision - Find Odd Word in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a grid of words

At first glance, all the words appear similar, but there is one among them that is different from the rest.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd word in 5 seconds.

The odd word is present somewhere in the image. Keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd word?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd word.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Some of our sharp-eyed puzzlers might have spotted the odd word by now.

Congratulations! Your observation skills are better than those of most people around you.

Wondering where the odd word is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Word in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd word can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is present in the fourth column and tenth row.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

Before you leave, check out more challenges and interesting reads in the recommended reading section below.

