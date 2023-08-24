The Word of the Day series is aimed at enhancing your vocabulary in the English language. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day.

Word of the Day: Balmy ( August 23, 2023)

Type

Adjective

Meaning

Balmy means pleasantly warm. It is often used to refer to the weather. It can also mean something having the qualities of a balm, which is fragrant and soothing.

It can also be used as slang in British English, where it can refer to someone or something (any idea) that is irrational or foolish.

Origin of the Word

The origin of the word balmy can be traced back to the noun balm which itself is derived from the Hebrew word basam.

In Latin, balm was referred to as balsamum, In Greek, it was referred to as balsamon; and in Old French, it was regarded as baume.

Usage

We were rewarded with a mild, balmy evening at the resort.

For the first time, she pushes him through the balmy streets of Cambridge to Purity Supreme to buy a bag of white long-grain rice. (Source: The Namesake)

Synonym of Balmy

mild

moist

pleasant

temperate

tropical

moderate

refreshing

Antonym for Balmy

autumnal

cool

freezing

inclement

sweltering

torrid

Wintery

harsh

