Word of the Day: Balmy ( August 23, 2023)
The word of the day is balmy. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning
Balmy means pleasantly warm. It is often used to refer to the weather. It can also mean something having the qualities of a balm, which is fragrant and soothing.
It can also be used as slang in British English, where it can refer to someone or something (any idea) that is irrational or foolish.
Origin of the Word
The origin of the word balmy can be traced back to the noun balm which itself is derived from the Hebrew word basam.
In Latin, balm was referred to as balsamum, In Greek, it was referred to as balsamon; and in Old French, it was regarded as baume.
Usage
We were rewarded with a mild, balmy evening at the resort.
For the first time, she pushes him through the balmy streets of Cambridge to Purity Supreme to buy a bag of white long-grain rice. (Source: The Namesake)
Synonym of Balmy
mild
moist
pleasant
temperate
tropical
moderate
refreshing
Antonym for Balmy
autumnal
cool
freezing
inclement
sweltering
torrid
Wintery
harsh
Conclusion
Hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “balmy”. Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.