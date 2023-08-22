Word of the Day: Chasten

The Word of the Day series is aimed at enhancing your vocabulary in the English language. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day.

Word of the Day: August 22, 2023

chasten

The word of the day is chasten. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Chasten

Chasten is derived from the Latin verb castīgāre, meaning "to punish." It means to correct someone by using harsh punishment. It also means to restrain or subdue someone.

Origin of the Word

The origin of the word chasten is traced back to the Latin verb castīgāre which means to punish. It is also derived from chastien (Middle English) and chastiier (Old French).

Usage

John was an arrogant young man, but his sufferings have chastened him, and he has become more restrained.

It was a chastening experience.

He felt suitably chastened and apologized.

Synonyms of Chasten

penalize

abase

admonish

afflict

berate

castigate

chastise

chide

curb

objurgate

punish

rebuke

reprehend

repress

reprimand

reproach

reprove

restrain

scold

scourge

soften

subdue

Tame

Antonyms for Chasten

aid

approve

comfort

compliment

encourage

exonerate

extol

flatter

forgive

help

inspirit

laud

let go

praise

promote

protect

release

reward

animate

assist

boost

cheer

embolden

honor

uplift

Conclusion

Hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word "chasten".