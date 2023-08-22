Word of the Day: Chasten
chasten
Type
Verb
Meaning of Chasten
Chasten is derived from the Latin verb castīgāre, meaning "to punish." It means to correct someone by using harsh punishment. It also means to restrain or subdue someone.
Origin of the Word
The origin of the word chasten is traced back to the Latin verb castīgāre which means to punish. It is also derived from chastien (Middle English) and chastiier (Old French).
Usage
John was an arrogant young man, but his sufferings have chastened him, and he has become more restrained.
It was a chastening experience.
He felt suitably chastened and apologized.
Synonyms of Chasten
penalize
abase
admonish
afflict
berate
castigate
chastise
chide
curb
objurgate
punish
rebuke
reprehend
repress
reprimand
reproach
reprove
restrain
scold
scourge
soften
subdue
Tame
Antonyms for Chasten
aid
approve
comfort
compliment
encourage
exonerate
extol
flatter
forgive
help
inspirit
laud
let go
praise
promote
protect
release
reward
animate
assist
boost
cheer
embolden
honor
uplift
Conclusion
