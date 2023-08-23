Seek and Find Puzzle: Someone with sharp eyes can spot a frog in 7 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular forms of puzzles on the web right now. Netizens are hooked on such puzzles.

The basic premise of these puzzles is to find a hidden object in the image.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health.

Readers need to engage their brains and eyes to find the hidden object in the image.

Those with good concentration and high attention to detail will be the first to solve the puzzle.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

So are you ready to test how sharp your eyesight is?

Attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Frog in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a riverside scene that is full of vegetation and garbage.

A family can be seen cleaning up the garbage.

As suggested by the title, a frog is hiding among the garbage and vegetation.

The task of the readers is to find the frog in 7 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to spot the frog quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image and see if you can spot the frog.

This will be a good test of your observation skills.

Have you found the hidden frog?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The frog has camouflaged itself so well with its surroundings that it cannot be detected at first glance.

And…

Time’s up.

Some of our eagle eyed readers might have spotted the frog by now.

If you are one of them, then you have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the frog can check out the solution given below.

Find Frog in 7 Seconds: Solution

The frog can be spotted on the left side of the image sitting under a bunch of flowers.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

