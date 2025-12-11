List of Smallest Cities of Alaska by Area

Smallest Cities of Alaska: Alaska is known for its vast landscapes, mountains, and remote regions, but not all its cities cover large areas. Many communities in the state are very small in size, yet they are culturally rich and important to local life. These cities often have close-knit populations and depend on traditional practices, fishing, hunting, or local services. Their small land area shows how diverse Alaska’s settlements truly are, from larger urban centres to tiny communities surrounded by nature. Learning about these small cities gives us a clearer view of how people live in different parts of Alaska. These places may not be big in size, but they hold strong cultural identities and unique lifestyles shaped by their environment. READ| How Many Capitals Does Texas Have? List of Smallest Cities of Alaska

Below is a list of the smallest cities in Alaska based on land area, City Size (Area) Kiana 0.19 sq mi (0.49 km²) Hydaburg 0.29 sq mi (0.75 km²) Seldovia 0.39 sq mi (1.0 km²) Scammon Bay 0.47 sq mi (1.2 km²) Pelican 0.55 sq mi (1.4 km²) Eek 0.65 sq mi (1.7 km²) Klawock 0.68 sq mi (1.8 km²) Kaktovik 0.77 sq mi (2.0 km²) Noorvik 0.84 sq mi (2.2 km²) Buckland 0.85 sq mi (2.2 km²) 1. Kiana Kiana is a tiny community located near the Kobuk River. People here live a simple life with strong cultural traditions. Despite its small area, it has a steady and growing population supported by fishing and local resources. 2. Hydaburg Hydaburg is known for its rich Indigenous culture and strong tribal heritage. It has one of the largest Haida communities in Alaska. The city is small in area but active in preserving traditional art and customs.