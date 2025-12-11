EMRS Admit Card 2025
List of Smallest Cities of Alaska by Area

By Sneha Singh
Dec 11, 2025, 04:55 EDT

Smallest Cities of Alaska: Learn about the smallest cities in Alaska by land area, from Kiana and Hydaburg to Seldovia and Pelican. Know about these compact, culturally rich communities and their unique ways of life, shaped by the vast Alaskan landscape

Smallest Cities of Alaska
Smallest Cities of Alaska

Smallest Cities of Alaska: Alaska is known for its vast landscapes, mountains, and remote regions, but not all its cities cover large areas. Many communities in the state are very small in size, yet they are culturally rich and important to local life. These cities often have close-knit populations and depend on traditional practices, fishing, hunting, or local services. Their small land area shows how diverse Alaska’s settlements truly are,  from larger urban centres to tiny communities surrounded by nature.

Learning about these small cities gives us a clearer view of how people live in different parts of Alaska. These places may not be big in size, but they hold strong cultural identities and unique lifestyles shaped by their environment. 

List of Smallest Cities of Alaska 

Below is a list of the smallest cities in Alaska based on land area,

City

Size (Area)

Kiana

0.19 sq mi (0.49 km²)

Hydaburg

0.29 sq mi (0.75 km²)

Seldovia

0.39 sq mi (1.0 km²)

Scammon Bay

0.47 sq mi (1.2 km²)

Pelican

0.55 sq mi (1.4 km²)

Eek

0.65 sq mi (1.7 km²)

Klawock

0.68 sq mi (1.8 km²)

Kaktovik

0.77 sq mi (2.0 km²)

Noorvik

0.84 sq mi (2.2 km²)

Buckland

0.85 sq mi (2.2 km²)

1. Kiana

Kiana is a tiny community located near the Kobuk River. People here live a simple life with strong cultural traditions. Despite its small area, it has a steady and growing population supported by fishing and local resources.

2. Hydaburg

Hydaburg is known for its rich Indigenous culture and strong tribal heritage. It has one of the largest Haida communities in Alaska. The city is small in area but active in preserving traditional art and customs.

3. Seldovia

Seldovia is a peaceful coastal city known for its natural beauty and quiet lifestyle. It is surrounded by forests and water, making it popular for fishing and small-community living. The city is compact but scenic.

4. Scammon Bay

Scammon Bay sits near the Bering Sea and has a fairly dense population for its size. The community depends on fishing, hunting, and local activities. It is known for its cold climate and remote location.

5. Pelican

Pelican is a charming fishing town built mainly along a wooden boardwalk. It is one of the smallest and least populated cities in Alaska. Life here revolves around fishing and the surrounding natural environment.

