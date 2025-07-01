Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The syllabus is divided into theory and practical sections. Theory covers conceptual knowledge, while the practical part focuses on skills and activities.For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.
PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Physical Education and Sports
PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
The seven chapters cover a wide range of themes, including the Harmful Effects of Drugs and Doping, Introduction to Physical Anatomy and Physiology, Yoga and Its Importance, Sports Psychology, Important Facts Related to Tournaments, etc. Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Physical Education:
To Download PSEB Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
PSEB Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26
PSEB Class 11 Business Studies 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation