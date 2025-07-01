Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The syllabus is divided into theory and practical sections. Theory covers conceptual knowledge, while the practical part focuses on skills and activities.For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.

PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus: Key Highlights