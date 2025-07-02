Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

The Punjab Board's Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus for 2025–2026 is covered in this article. To familiarize themselves with the subjects they will be studying throughout the academic year and to understand the evaluation system, students in class 11 can download the syllabus in PDF format. Students can now access the latest Punjabi Compulsory curriculum from the Punjab School Education Board. Students must go over and assess the curriculum in order to create an efficient study and test-taking plan. This crucial resource is now available for download on the official PSEB website for students preparing for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Exam.
PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Punjabi Compulsory
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory:
To Download PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
