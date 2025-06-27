Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 NCC Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website. Success in board exams requires a deep comprehension of and consistent revision of the current curriculum for every subject, particularly in a subject with as many facets as NCC. Staying organized and effectively preparing for the PSEB Class 11 NCC Exam 2025–2026 requires knowledge of the topic-by-topic facts, marking scheme, and examination pattern.

Board Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C.)

PSEB Class 11 NCC: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26

Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 NCC:

1. The training curriculum of the NCC is primarily focused towards character building, inculcating leadership qualities and skill enhancement through structured academic syllabi, practical training and opportunity of exposure/interaction beyond a cadet's immediate environment and thereby enabling them for a brighter and progressive future

2. The Aim of NCC is as listed below:

(a) To develop character, comradeship, discipline, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and the ideals of selfless service amongst the youth of the country.

(b) To create a human resource of organized, trained and motivated youth, to provide leadership in all walks of life and always available for the service of the nation.