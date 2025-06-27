Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 NCC Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website. Success in board exams requires a deep comprehension of and consistent revision of the current curriculum for every subject, particularly in a subject with as many facets as NCC. Staying organized and effectively preparing for the PSEB Class 11 NCC Exam 2025–2026 requires knowledge of the topic-by-topic facts, marking scheme, and examination pattern.
PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C.)
PSEB Class 11 NCC: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 NCC:
1. The training curriculum of the NCC is primarily focused towards character building, inculcating leadership qualities and skill enhancement through structured academic syllabi, practical training and opportunity of exposure/interaction beyond a cadet's immediate environment and thereby enabling them for a brighter and progressive future
2. The Aim of NCC is as listed below:
(a) To develop character, comradeship, discipline, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and the ideals of selfless service amongst the youth of the country.
(b) To create a human resource of organized, trained and motivated youth, to provide leadership in all walks of life and always available for the service of the nation.
(c) To provide a suitable environment to motivate the youth to take up a career in the Armed Forces.
3. NCC Syllabus.
The syllabus includes common subjects for all three wings and specialized subjects with respect to Army, Air Force and Navy. The common subjects comprise approximately 70% and specialized service is 30% of the curriculum.
4. Evaluation System
Recommended evaluation pattern for NCC as an additional/elective subject in the schools affiliated with PSEB is as follows:
-
Class X Examination be conducted by respective schools.
-
Class XII Examination Question paper of theory will be prepared by PSEB. Whereas, preparation of practical question papers and examination of practicals will be conducted at school level.
-
There will be a total of 9 periods in a week for subjects of NCC (6 periods for theory and 3 periods for practical)
5. Reference Books:
-
Cadet Hand Book (Common Subjects), Published by DG NCC.
-
Cadet Hand Book (Specialized Subjects), Published by DG NCC.
To Download PSEB Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
