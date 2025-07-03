Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus: Students can view the updated PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus for the current academic year 2025–2026 in this page. Download the syllabus in PDF format in order to view the course materials and exam format.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 3, 2025, 09:44 IST

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus. The syllabus is available in PDF format for class 11 students to download in order to become acquainted with the subjects they will be studying during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. The most recent Punjabi elective curriculum is currently available to students through the Punjab School Education Board. The curriculum must be reviewed and evaluated by students in order to develop an effective study and test-taking strategy. For students getting ready for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Exam, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Punjabi Elective

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26

Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Punjabi Elective:

pseb

To Download PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

PSEB Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News