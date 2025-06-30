Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11Philosophy Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website.
PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus: Key Highlights
Board Name
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
Class
11
Academic Year
2025-26
Subject
Philosophy
PSEB Class 11 Philosophy: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Philosophy:
Unit-I
(a) Elementary Philosophy: Meaning, Definition and uses of Philosophy
Branches of Philosophy: Metaphysics, Epistemology, Logic, Ethics and Aesthetics
(b) Philosophy and Religion: Relation and difference,
Philosophy and Science: Relation and difference
Four Values (Purushartha): Dharma, Artha, Kama, Moksha, Asharam Dharma, Law of Karma according to Indian Philosophy
Unit-II
(a) Logic: Definition, Meaning and scope of Logic. Place of Logic as a Science. Uses of studying Logic, Fundamental Laws of thought
(b) Terms: meaning, Connotation and Denotation, Relation of Inverse Variation between Connotation & Denotation
Logical Definition: Its rules, Fallacies arising out of violation of rules, Limits of logical definition
Unit-III
(a) Induction, its meaning and definition, Difference between Induction and Deduction
(b) Kinds of Induction: Proper and Improper Induction. Scientific Induction, Perfect Induction, Simple Enumeration and Analogy
Unit-IV
(a) Formal Grounds of Induction: Law of Causation, Law of Uniformity of Nature, various uniformities.
(b) Material Grounds of Induction: Observation, Testimony, Experiment. Advantages of Experiment over Observation and advantages of Observation over Experiment
To Download PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below
PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
