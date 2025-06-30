Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Punjab Board PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26, Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus: Students can view the updated PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus for the current academic year 2025–2026 in this page. Download the syllabus in PDF format in order to view the course materials and exam format.

Jun 30, 2025, 16:57 IST

This article covers the Punjab Board's 2025–2026 Class 11Philosophy Syllabus. Class 11 students can download the syllabus in PDF format to become acquainted with the subjects that will be studied during the academic year and to comprehend the evaluation system. For students studying for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination, this essential material is now accessible for download on the official PSEB website. 

PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Philosophy

PSEB Class 11 Philosophy: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26

Check below to know the full syllabus of Punjab Board Class 11 Philosophy:

Unit-I 

(a) Elementary Philosophy: Meaning, Definition and uses of Philosophy 

Branches of Philosophy: Metaphysics, Epistemology, Logic, Ethics and Aesthetics 

(b) Philosophy and Religion: Relation and difference, 

Philosophy and Science: Relation and difference 

Four Values (Purushartha): Dharma, Artha, Kama, Moksha, Asharam Dharma, Law of Karma according to Indian Philosophy 

Unit-II 

(a) Logic: Definition, Meaning and scope of Logic. Place of Logic as a Science. Uses of studying Logic, Fundamental Laws of thought 

(b) Terms: meaning, Connotation and Denotation, Relation of Inverse Variation between Connotation & Denotation 

Logical Definition: Its rules, Fallacies arising out of violation of rules, Limits of logical definition 

Unit-III 

(a) Induction, its meaning and definition, Difference between Induction and Deduction 

(b) Kinds of Induction: Proper and Improper Induction. Scientific Induction, Perfect Induction, Simple Enumeration and Analogy 

Unit-IV 

(a) Formal Grounds of Induction: Law of Causation, Law of Uniformity of Nature, various uniformities. 

(b) Material Grounds of Induction: Observation, Testimony, Experiment. Advantages of Experiment over Observation and advantages of Observation over Experiment

To Download PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26, Click the link below

PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

PSEB Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Business Studies 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

