Grey: The letter is not in the word at all.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

Wordle is a well-known online word puzzle game in which you have six chances to guess a five-letter word that is hidden. The game gives you feedback in the form of color-coded tiles after each guess.

What is Wordle and How to Play it

NYT Wordle Today Hint: Get ready for another exciting daily puzzle! Wordle has captivated millions with its straightforward yet engaging word-guessing format. Each day presents a fresh five-letter word. So that you can test your vocabulary and strategic thinking. For July 18, 2025, The New York Times Wordle presents a new brain teaser, offering a rewarding challenge for both seasoned players and newcomers. Let's find out about today's game and keep your winning streak alive.

Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 18, 2025

Here is a breakdown of today's Wordle hints to guide you towards the solution without fully revealing it. So, take your time, analyse each clue, and make your guesses count.

Are There Any Vowels in Today's Wordle?

Yes, today's Wordle answer has vowels in it. There are two vowels in the word, to be exact.

Are there two letters in the Wordle today?

No, the Wordle for July 18, 2025, does not have any letters that are the same or doubled. There is only one of each letter in the answer.

What letter does today's Wordle answer start with?

The first letter of the word is "L." This should help you narrow down your options.

Spoiler Alert #1490: Today’s Wordle Answer

Did you try all the hints and are still stuck? Or if you are simply here to confirm your guess, the answer for Wordle #1490 on July 18, 2025, is revealed below.