NYT Wordle Today Hint: Get ready for another exciting daily puzzle! Wordle has captivated millions with its straightforward yet engaging word-guessing format. Each day presents a fresh five-letter word. So that you can test your vocabulary and strategic thinking. For July 18, 2025, The New York Times Wordle presents a new brain teaser, offering a rewarding challenge for both seasoned players and newcomers. Let's find out about today's game and keep your winning streak alive.
What is Wordle and How to Play it
Wordle is a well-known online word puzzle game in which you have six chances to guess a five-letter word that is hidden. The game gives you feedback in the form of color-coded tiles after each guess.
-
Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
-
Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
-
Grey: The letter is not in the word at all.
Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 18, 2025
Here is a breakdown of today's Wordle hints to guide you towards the solution without fully revealing it. So, take your time, analyse each clue, and make your guesses count.
Are There Any Vowels in Today's Wordle?
Yes, today's Wordle answer has vowels in it. There are two vowels in the word, to be exact.
Are there two letters in the Wordle today?
No, the Wordle for July 18, 2025, does not have any letters that are the same or doubled. There is only one of each letter in the answer.
What letter does today's Wordle answer start with?
The first letter of the word is "L." This should help you narrow down your options.
Spoiler Alert #1490: Today’s Wordle Answer
Did you try all the hints and are still stuck? Or if you are simply here to confirm your guess, the answer for Wordle #1490 on July 18, 2025, is revealed below.
The Wordle answer today, July 18, 2025, is LORIS.
Previous Wordle Answers
If you like to review past puzzles or catch up on missed days, here are the Wordle answers from the last three days:
-
July 17, 2025: MODAL
-
July 16, 2025: NERVY
-
July 15, 2025: FOIST
It doesn't matter if you solved today's Wordle quickly or needed a few hints; there's nothing like the feeling of finishing the daily puzzle. Keep practicing, look for patterns, and enjoy the daily challenge. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for a new puzzle and more clues that will help you!
