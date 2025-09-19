Chrome AI Features: In 2025, Google Chrome leads the global browser market with a 87-89% share and 340.1 million users in the United States as stated by the U.S. Census Bureau. Google’s Chrome AI was released in January 2024, and with many updates being rolled out later. But on September 18, 2025, Google released its biggest update to Chrome AI features in history for all free users in the U.S. on Windows and Mac desktops.

The Chrome AI update was launched to cater to diverse needs from simplifying research, streamlining daily tasks and preventing online threats. Read about the 10 latest updates with Gemini integration, enhanced AI Mode, and smart browsing tools.

What is AI for Chrome?

AI for Chrome refers to intelligent features built into the browser that help users search, summarize content, manage tasks, and improve security automatically. Gemini, Google’s next-gen AI, is now at the center of these advancements, making browsing faster, easier, and more intuitive. According to Google, Chrome’s AI-driven scam prevention now blocks about 3 billion harmful web notifications every day, reflecting the browser’s commitment to smarter, safer browsing.