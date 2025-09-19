Chrome AI Features: In 2025, Google Chrome leads the global browser market with a 87-89% share and 340.1 million users in the United States as stated by the U.S. Census Bureau. Google’s Chrome AI was released in January 2024, and with many updates being rolled out later. But on September 18, 2025, Google released its biggest update to Chrome AI features in history for all free users in the U.S. on Windows and Mac desktops.
The Chrome AI update was launched to cater to diverse needs from simplifying research, streamlining daily tasks and preventing online threats. Read about the 10 latest updates with Gemini integration, enhanced AI Mode, and smart browsing tools.
What is AI for Chrome?
AI for Chrome refers to intelligent features built into the browser that help users search, summarize content, manage tasks, and improve security automatically. Gemini, Google’s next-gen AI, is now at the center of these advancements, making browsing faster, easier, and more intuitive. According to Google, Chrome’s AI-driven scam prevention now blocks about 3 billion harmful web notifications every day, reflecting the browser’s commitment to smarter, safer browsing.
What are Chrome’s New AI Features?
The latest updates allow users to ask questions, get content summaries, manage tabs with AI, and block scams right within Chrome.
|
AI Feature
|
Description
|
Browsing with Gemini in Chrome
|
An AI assistant built directly into the browser. It can provide summaries, compare information across tabs, and answer questions using the content of the webpage you're viewing.
|
Agentic Browsing Assistant
|
This is a more advanced capability where Gemini can perform multi-step tasks on your behalf. Users can give a command like "book a haircut appointment," and the AI will autonomously navigate websites, fill out forms, and complete the booking.
|
Summarise all your tabs
|
An AI-powered feature that can synthesize information from multiple open tabs. It saves users time by automatically summarizing and comparing content from different sources into a single, cohesive view.
|
Webpages you previously visited
|
Instead of manually sifting through your browsing history, this AI feature allows you to find previously visited pages using natural language. You can simply ask, "What was that blog I read about back-to-school shopping?"
|
Google apps without changing tabs
|
Gemini can seamlessly integrate with other Google products to complete tasks. For example, it can summarize a YouTube video, add an event to Google Calendar, or locate a place on Google Maps based on a conversation.
|
Search with AI Mode in Omnibox
|
A more powerful search feature in the Chrome address bar. Users can ask complex, multi-part questions directly from the omnibox, and the AI will provide a coherent, web-centric answer with links.
|
Ask questions and Learn about your Current Page
|
This feature provides smart suggestions and follow-up questions in the omnibox that are directly related to the content you are currently viewing. For example, while shopping for a product, it might suggest "What is the return policy?"
|
Combat Sophisticated Scams with Gemini Nano
|
AI-powered security features, such as those within Chrome's Enhanced Protection mode, can analyze websites in real time to automatically block sites that use deceptive tactics like fake giveaways or tech support scams.
|
No More Dodgy Notifications and Unwanted Permissions
|
Chrome's AI proactively protects you by detecting notifications from spammy websites and presenting permission requests in a less intrusive way when it predicts you won't grant them.
|
1-step Password Change if Compromised
|
This feature uses AI to enhance security and streamline the sign-in process. It can automatically detect compromised passwords on certain sites and, with the user's permission, change them with a single click.
How Will Chrome’s AI Features Shape Browsing?
These updates are changing browsing by making information easier to find, providing instant answers, and automating routine tasks, all while keeping data safer and more private.
Conclusion
With advanced Gemini AI, Chrome is now a smarter web companion—offering context-aware information, doing multi-tab research, automating regular chores, and boosting security. As AI continues to transform Chrome, users can expect an even more fluid, helpful, and secure browsing experience in the future.
