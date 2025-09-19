Who is Janet Yellen? Janet Yellen is an American Economist and a Professor Emeritus. Janet Yellen is known for her prominent career roles in economic policy and government service. Yellen was the first woman to head both the Federal Reserve as Chair and the U.S. Treasury. Under the leadership of Janet Yellen, U.S. unemployment dropped from 6.7% to 4.1% according to the U.S. News and World Report. This is a defining data point from her Federal Reserve leadership hitting lowest level not seen since 2000. Read on to know about Yellen’s role as U.S. first female Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chair, her career milestones, education & economic impact.

Janet Louise Yellen was born on August 13, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the local Fort Hamilton High School and was one of 30 students to receive a state Regents award for college. She was also among the few scholars to receive the mayor's citation for a scholarship. Janet Yellen is a respected economist known for breaking gender barriers in major U.S. financial institutions.