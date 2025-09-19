Who is Janet Yellen? Janet Yellen is an American Economist and a Professor Emeritus. Janet Yellen is known for her prominent career roles in economic policy and government service. Yellen was the first woman to head both the Federal Reserve as Chair and the U.S. Treasury. Under the leadership of Janet Yellen, U.S. unemployment dropped from 6.7% to 4.1% according to the U.S. News and World Report. This is a defining data point from her Federal Reserve leadership hitting lowest level not seen since 2000. Read on to know about Yellen’s role as U.S. first female Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chair, her career milestones, education & economic impact.
Janet Louise Yellen was born on August 13, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the local Fort Hamilton High School and was one of 30 students to receive a state Regents award for college. She was also among the few scholars to receive the mayor's citation for a scholarship. Janet Yellen is a respected economist known for breaking gender barriers in major U.S. financial institutions.
What is Janet Yellen's Educational Background?
Janet Yellen graduated summa cum laude in economics from Brown University in 1967. She went on to earn her Ph.D. in economics from Yale University in 1971, where she studied under Nobel laureate James Tobin.
|
Degree
|
School
|
Year
|
B.A. (Economics)
|
Brown University
|
1967
|
Ph.D. (Economics)
|
Yale University
|
1971
(Source- Wikipedia)
Notable Roles in Janet Yellen’s Career
Janet Yellen’s career includes academic, advisory, and governmental leadership roles, each marking important advances for women in economics. Her leadership at the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department helped shape both recovery and reform in challenging economic times.
-
Yellen became an assistant professor of economics at Harvard University. She was one of the only two female faculty members in the economics department of Harvard University.
-
In 1994, she became a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
-
Yellen became the chair of President Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) in 1996 during the Clinton administration.
-
She returned to the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco, as the President and Chief Executive Officer taking office in 2004 becoming the first woman to hold this position.
-
Janet Yellen succeeded Donald Kohn as vice chair of the Federal Reserve in 2010.
-
She served as the Chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, setting interest rates and leading recovery efforts after the financial crisis.
-
She was sworn in as the U.S. Treasury Secretary in 2021. She became the first woman Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.
-
She is the first person in the history of the United States to lead the three most powerful economic bodies in the federal government of the United States
-
She is currently serving as a Professor Emeritus of Economics at U.C. Berkeley.
Conclusion
Janet Yellen’s groundbreaking achievements helped shape U.S. fiscal and monetary policy in profound ways. As the only person to lead the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers, her commitment to sound, inclusive economics has influenced both national progress and international stability. Her legacy sets a precedent for leadership and vision in public service.
