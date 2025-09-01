Wordle puzzle #1535 from the New York Times is a new challenge for the day. Today's puzzle is a five-letter word that may seem easy at first, but it can be hard if you don't pay attention to your guesses. For millions of people, playing Wordle every day is still a daily ritual that gives them a quick mental workout to start the day. If you’re a daily player, you know the pressure of keeping your streak alive, and we’re here to help you get there without any spoilers unless you want them.

What is Today’s Wordle Hint, for September 1, 2025?

If you'd rather not get the whole answer, here are some hints to help you get through Wordle #1535.

Hint 1: The Wordle word has two vowels.

Hint 2: The letters in the word are all different today.

Hint 3: Today's word starts with the letter L.

Hint 4: The answer is an adjective.