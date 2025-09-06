NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
NYT Wordle Today #1540: Check Hints and Answer for September 6, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Sep 6, 2025, 04:23 EDT

Today's Wordle answer for September 6, 2025, is a tricky one, but with the right Wordle hints, you can solve the daily Wordle puzzle with ease. We provide clues about the letters, vowels, and a definition to help you maintain your winning streak.

The NYT Wordle today hint and answer, for September 6, 2025

The NYT Today's Wordle puzzle, number 1540, is out, and it might just throw a wrench in your perfect streak. This is one of those words that feels simple once you see the answer, but the path to it can be full of dead ends. With only five letters and six guesses, every choice counts. We've all been there—stuck on a seemingly impossible word with only one or two guesses left. That's why we're here to give you a hand. From letter clues to a general definition, this guide will help you pinpoint the solution without having to sacrifice your perfect run.

This is a daily ritual for millions, but some days are tougher than others. If your usual starting word didn't land you any green or yellow tiles, it’s time to rethink your strategy. Today's word isn't a common one, and a lot of players are finding themselves using more guesses than they'd like. The New York Times Wordle team loves to keep us on our toes, and #1540 is a prime example of a word that requires both logic and a little bit of luck.

What are the Hints for Wordle Today, September 6, 2025?

For those who want a little nudge in the right direction without a full-blown spoiler, these hints are for you. 

Hint #1: The word has two vowels.

Hint #2: No letters are the same.

Hint #3: The word starts with the letter "B."

Hint #4: The last letter of the word is "E."

The Final Clue for Wordle #1540

Are you still stuck? You might only need this last clue. Think about a round swelling or a part of something that sticks out. It's often used to describe a pocket full of items or a muscle.

What is the Wordle Answer Today for September 6, 2025?

If you’ve tried all the hints and you're ready to throw in the towel, don't worry. We have the answer right here. To find the answer, scroll past this sentence.

The answer to Wordle #1540 on September 6, 2025, is: BULGE

