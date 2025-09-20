NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 20, 2025): Welcome back, Wordle fans! Today's puzzle, #1554, is waiting to be solved. If you've already started, you might have noticed that today’s word isn't immediately obvious. It's one of those puzzles where the letters you think you need don't quite fit, and the right path can be a head-scratcher. No need to panic, though—we’re here to get you through it. We've compiled some strategic hints and, if all else fails, the final answer to keep your winning streak intact.
Wordle Hints and Clues Today for September 20, 2025
The word for September 20, 2025, is a bit of a trick, especially with the vowel placement.
Hint 1: The word starts and ends with a consonant.
Hint 2: It has a single vowel that appears twice.
Hint 3: The word is a verb.
What is the Clue for Wordle #1554?
This is your last chance to solve it on your own! If you're still stuck, here’s one final, specific clue for you. The word for today's puzzle, #1554, has a repeated 'E'. This vowel appears in both the second and fourth positions.
The Wordle Answer Today for September 20, 2025
If you've exhausted your attempts or simply want the answer to end your puzzle-solving journey, here it is.
The Wordle answer for today, September 20, 2025, is DEFER.
What Does the Word 'DEFER' Mean?
To defer means to put off or delay something until later. It can also mean to do what someone else wants or thinks out of respect or politeness. For instance, "They decided to put off the meeting until next week," or "I will leave this decision up to you."
Wordle Answers from Archive
-
Wordle Hint for September 19, 2025 #1553: LATER
-
Wordle Hint for September 18, 2025 #1552: KNIFE
-
Wordle Hint for September 17, 2025 #1551: TEETH
-
Wordle Hint for September 16, 2025 #1550: LEFTY
-
Wordle Hint for September 15, 2025 #1549: ALONG
You did a great job solving today's puzzle! You finished the Wordle challenge for the day, whether you used our hints or needed the final answer. Check back tomorrow for more clues and the answer to the next puzzle!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation