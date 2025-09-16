The New York Times' official hint for today's Wordle is "Not right-handed." It's a simple but helpful hint. This hint points directly to what the word means.

What is the NYT Wordle Hint for Today?

NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 16, 2025) : The daily ritual of solving the latest Wordle puzzle is a satisfying mental workout. For those of us who have made this a part of our morning routine, today's puzzle, #1550, offers a new challenge. It’s a test of both vocabulary and strategic thinking. But sometimes, a little help is all you need to keep that winning streak alive. In case you need a little help getting back on track. We have put together the best clues and hints to help you figure out today's hard five-letter word. Keep in mind that the point of the game is to have fun, and a hint every now and then makes it even more fun.

What are the Clues to Solve Wordle #1550?

If the official hint didn't quite help you, let's go over it again with some more specific hints.

How Many Vowels are in Today’s Wordle?

There is only one vowel in today's word.

Does Wordle Today have any Repeating Letters?

No, all five letters are unique.

What Letter does Today's Wordle begin with?

The word begins with the letter 'L'.

What Letter does Today's Wordle end with?

The final letter is 'Y'.

Wordle Answer Today for September 16, 2025

Still stuck? No worries! We've all been there. If you've tried all the hints and you're ready for the solution to maintain that streak, here it is.

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle, #1550, is:

LEFTY

That's it! Another Wordle puzzle is solved! Seeing those green boxes is a great way to start the day, whether you got it right away or needed a few hints. Don't worry if you didn't get it; there will be a new puzzle tomorrow!