NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 29, 2025): Welcome back to another day of Wordle! Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting your journey, today's puzzle (#1563) is waiting for you. The game challenges you to guess a five-letter word in six tries, and sometimes, a little help is exactly what you need. Before you give up your streak, read on for some strategic hints to help you solve the September 29th, 2025, puzzle. This guide is designed to give you the nudges you need without just giving away the answer, so you can still feel the satisfaction of solving it yourself. Wordle Hints Today, September 29, 2025? You're in the right place if your first few guesses didn't show many green letters. To solve today's puzzle, you need to get rid of common letters and think about how words are put together in strange ways. Let's give you some hints to help you get started. Keep in mind that a good first word can make all the difference, but it's never too late to change your plan.

The Final Clue for Wordle #1563 Here are some clues to help you solve today's puzzle: The word has a repeating letter.

The word is an adjective.

It has to do with being polite.

It has the letter V in it. Is There a Specific Clue for Today's Wordle Puzzle? Yes, here's a specific tip that should help you figure it out. C and L are the first and last letters of today's word. This combination is often hard to guess, but knowing this should help you make a better guess next time. You should be able to make a lot of progress toward finding the answer with the first and last letters. The Wordle Answer for September 29, 2025 If you've tried all the hints and are ready for the final answer, the answer to Wordle today is... CIVIL What does CIVIL mean? The word "civil" is an adjective that can mean a few different things. Most of the time, it means polite or courteous behavior. For instance, "It's important to be nice to your neighbors." It can also refer to things related to the public or private lives of citizens, as opposed to military or religious matters, like "civil law" or a "civilian." The puzzle's solution often relies on the most common usage, which is politeness.