Brain teasers are fun little puzzles that make you think in different ways. They might look simple at first, but they often have a twist that surprises you. Solving them gives your brain a good workout and helps improve your focus and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s a riddle, a number puzzle, or a tricky question, brain teasers are a great way to challenge your mind and have fun at the same time. With countless varieties of brain teasers available online, each one presents unique challenges designed to sharpen your cognitive skills and enhance mental agility. There is one brain teaser that's currently stumping people and making them scratch their heads for the answer. The puzzle involves fixing the matchsticks below so that the cherry is out of the cup. This fun challenge is a great way to test both your math skills and creative thinking!

The image below displays a cup that is created with matchsticks and a cherry is placed in the image. You need to move exactly 2 matches so that cherry is out of the cup. Can you solve it? Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have added more to this challenge: You need to solve this matchstick puzzle in 17 seconds. So, can you rise to the occasion and solve this dilemma? Start your timer and begin the search. All the best! Brain Teaser: Move Cherry Out of the Cup in 17 Seconds Source: Bright Side Brainteasers have proven to be a great way to keep your mind sharp, have some fun, and maybe even impress your friends with your problem-solving prowess.

This brain teaser involves figuring out the solution which is a test of logic and creative thinking. By carefully examining the scenario, you can solve it easily. Did you solve the puzzle to move the cherry out of the cup? The time is running out. Hurry up! When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making logical connections. The time is up! So, were you able to figure out the two matchsticks which need to be shifted in this brain teaser? If you found them, then congratulations. Your logical skills have paid off really well. If you didn’t find the solution to this brain teaser puzzle, don't give up, you can surely do it. Just scroll back up to the top and try to finish this puzzle. Here is the solution to the brainteaser.