Test Your Shakespearean Wit and High IQ: Can You Outsmart This Word Illusion and Isolate the Hidden Word “SEE” From the SEAs?

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 22, 2025, 20:00 IST

Not everyone can claim to have Shakespeare’s language skills or the high IQ needed for puzzles like this. Hidden in plain sight, the word “SEE” is camouflaged among the SEAs. Many will overlook it, but those with sharp eyes and quick thinking can find it. Think you’ve got what it takes? Try your luck and prove your observation skills now.

Find the Hidden Word SEE Among SEAs
Brain teasers are a fantastic way that can engage your mind, and it enables your creative thinking while increasing your focus and reasoning skills.

These puzzles are not only entertaining, but they can also help improve your IQ and strengthen critical thinking abilities.

That is why today, we present an intriguing challenge that will put your attention to detail and logical thinking to the test under a time crunch.

In this puzzle, you will see a colourful background filled with the word SEA. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to find that odd word SEE that stands out in this image.  

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have a twist that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden word SEE in just 9 seconds. 

So, can you take up the challenge and prove your cognitive and reasoning skills? 

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best. 

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Word SEE in 9 Seconds

sea-puzzle

Source: Bright Side

How is your search going? Did you find the hidden odd word? 

Take a moment to carefully examine every detail.

This brain teaser is designed to challenge your IQ, sharpen your observation skills, and test your critical thinking under time pressure. 

If you can solve puzzles like this with ease, it’s a sign of keen attention to detail and strong logical reasoning—traits often associated with high intelligence.

Hurry up! The limit is about to finish! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 9 seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden odd word then congratulations your high IQ and amazing detective skills have paid off quite well. 

Here is the answer if you are still struggling to find out where the impostor is hiding! 

Find the Hidden Word SEE- Answer 

sea-sol

Source: Bright Side

If you enjoyed solving this tricky brain teaser challenge, SHARE this viral brain teaser with your friends and family challenging them to spot the robots. 

