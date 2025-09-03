Pulao in English: Pulao is a famous Indian rice dish that combines rice with spices, vegetables, and sometimes meat to create a flavourful meal. Loved by many and easy to make. Keep reading what is pulao called in English.
What Is Pulao in English?
In English, pulao is called 'pilaf' or 'fragrant rice dish', as it is cooked with aromatic ingredients that make it smell and taste special. It is lighter and quicker than biryani, making it a perfect choice for everyday meals or festive occasions.
Origin of Pulao
The word 'pulao' comes from the Persian word 'pilav', which spread to India through Central Asian and Middle Eastern cooking. Over the centuries, Indians adapted the recipe with local spices, vegetables, and regional flavours. Today, pulao is a part of almost every Indian household and is also enjoyed across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Types of Pulao in English
Vegetable Pulao
Rice is cooked with carrots, beans, peas, and mild spices to create a healthy and light dish. It is often made on weekdays because it is quick, simple, and nutritious.
Peas Pulao
Made with green peas, onions, and whole spices, this version is easy to prepare yet very flavourful. It is usually served with raita, dal, or any curry for a complete meal.
Chicken Pulao
This version includes tender chicken pieces cooked with rice, onions, and aromatic spices. It is a hearty and satisfying dish, perfect for non-vegetarian food lovers.
Mutton Pulao
A rich and royal pulao made with marinated mutton and flavourful masalas. It is often prepared on special occasions and family gatherings because of its grand taste.
Kashmiri Pulao
This sweet and aromatic pulao uses saffron, nuts, dry fruits, and fruits like apple or pomegranate. It is usually served at festive celebrations and gives a royal touch to the meal.
Interesting Facts About Pulao
•Pulao is believed to have been first prepared in Persia and Central Asia before reaching India. This shows its deep historical roots.
•The English word “pilaf” comes directly from the Persian origin of pulao. This is why many countries use the word “pilaf” instead of “pulao.”
•Almost every Indian state has its own version of pulao, from Kashmiri saffron pulao to coconut milk pulao in the South.
•Pulao is often called the simpler cousin of biryani, but both are cooked in different styles and have unique flavors.
•In Indian celebrations, weddings, and parties, pulao is served as a main rice dish along with curries and sweets, making it a must-have dish.
Pulao vs Biryani
Pulao is cooked by boiling rice with spices, vegetables, or meat all together in one pot, which makes it quick and simple. Biryani, on the other hand, is prepared using the layering method, where cooked rice and marinated meat or vegetables are layered with spices and cooked on slow heat. This makes biryani heavier and more time-consuming, while pulao is lighter and easier to prepare.
