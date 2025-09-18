AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC): Role & Key Functions Explained!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 18, 2025, 08:35 EDT

Learn what the OCC does, the banks it regulates, and how it protects consumers. Explore key functions, FAQs, and its role in U.S. financial stability.

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC): It is one of the independent bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established by the National Currency Act of 1863 during President Abraham Lincoln’s administration. Today, it charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations, and the U.S. branches of foreign banks

It has district offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver and is solely responsible for overseeing nearly two-thirds of all U.S. commercial banking assets. Moreover, its mission is to ensure that banks operate safely, and treat customers fairly. The current Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan V. Gould, took office in July 2025. Let us explore more about this significant financial regulatory body of the United States in this article. 

What Does the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Do?

At its core, the OCC’s responsibilities revolve around supervising banks, enforcing banking laws, and protecting consumers. Here are the key Functions of the OCC:

Function

Description

Supervision & Examination

Conducts on-site reviews, risk assessments, and ongoing supervision of national banks and federal savings associations.

Regulation & Enforcement

Issues regulations and takes enforcement action if institutions violate laws or engage in unsafe or unsound practices.

Chartering & Licensing

Approves applications for new banks or branches, including foreign banks operating in the U.S.

Consumer Protection & Fair Treatment

Ensures banks provide fair access to services and comply with consumer banking laws.

Source: OCC

What Banks Are Regulated by the OCC?

The OCC regulates around 1,200 national banks and federal savings associations. Collectively, these institutions account for more than $12 trillion in assets. It covers approximately 66% of the U.S. commercial banking system.

  • National banks with “N.A.” (National Association) in their names

  • Federal savings associations

  • Federally licensed branches of foreign banks

Must Read about the US Fed Here, Check Key Roles & Trivia

What is the Difference Between the FDIC and the OCC?

While the OCC supervises national banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) plays a different role. Here is what you must know about both of them:

  • OCC: Charters, regulates, and supervises national banks and federal savings associations.

  • FDIC: Provides deposit insurance to bank customers and supervises state-chartered banks that are not Federal Reserve members.

However, both the agencies work together, but the OCC focuses more on regulation and supervision, whereas the FDIC safeguards depositors.

Why is the Comptroller So Important?

The Comptroller of the Currency leads the OCC by serving a five-year term appointed by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate. The Comptroller's mainly includes the following:

  • Oversees the national banking system.

  • Serves as a director on the FDIC board.

  • Sits on the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

  • Plays a role in ensuring financial stability and guiding how banks adapt to new technologies and risks.

What are the Risks and Challenges for the OCC?

The OCC faces multiple challenges, including:

  • Systemic banking risks in times of financial instability.

  • Adapting regulations for fintech and digital banking.

  • Balancing consumer protection with financial innovation.

  • Enforcing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws.

Conclusion

Therefore, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is one of the most important regulators in the U.S. financial system. It not only supervises banks, enforce laws, and safeguards the consumers but it ensures that the banking sector remains stable, fair, and resilient. Its work directly affects not only financial institutions but also millions of American consumers and businesses who rely on a secure and trustworthy banking system.

    FAQs

    • Who controls the currency?
      +
      While the Federal Reserve issues U.S. currency, the OCC ensures that banks handling it operate safely and legally.
    • How does the OCC ensure customer fairness?
      +
      By enforcing consumer protection laws, requiring fair access to banking services, supervising compliance with law, and ensuring customers are treated fairly.
    • Who appoints the Comptroller of the Currency?
      +
      The Comptroller is appointed by the President and must be confirmed by the Senate. The term lasts five years.
    • What is the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Union?
      +
      The OCC union represents employees within the bureau, focusing on workplace rights, fairness, and support for examiners and staff.
    • Is the OCC a government entity?
      +
      Yes, it is an independent bureau of the U.S. Treasury.

