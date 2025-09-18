Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC): It is one of the independent bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established by the National Currency Act of 1863 during President Abraham Lincoln’s administration. Today, it charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations, and the U.S. branches of foreign banks. It has district offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver and is solely responsible for overseeing nearly two-thirds of all U.S. commercial banking assets. Moreover, its mission is to ensure that banks operate safely, and treat customers fairly. The current Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan V. Gould, took office in July 2025. Let us explore more about this significant financial regulatory body of the United States in this article.

What Does the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Do? At its core, the OCC’s responsibilities revolve around supervising banks, enforcing banking laws, and protecting consumers. Here are the key Functions of the OCC: Function Description Supervision & Examination Conducts on-site reviews, risk assessments, and ongoing supervision of national banks and federal savings associations. Regulation & Enforcement Issues regulations and takes enforcement action if institutions violate laws or engage in unsafe or unsound practices. Chartering & Licensing Approves applications for new banks or branches, including foreign banks operating in the U.S. Consumer Protection & Fair Treatment Ensures banks provide fair access to services and comply with consumer banking laws.

Source: OCC What Banks Are Regulated by the OCC? The OCC regulates around 1,200 national banks and federal savings associations. Collectively, these institutions account for more than $12 trillion in assets. It covers approximately 66% of the U.S. commercial banking system. National banks with “N.A.” (National Association) in their names

Federal savings associations

Federally licensed branches of foreign banks Must Read about the US Fed Here, Check Key Roles & Trivia! What is the Difference Between the FDIC and the OCC? While the OCC supervises national banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) plays a different role. Here is what you must know about both of them: OCC : Charters, regulates, and supervises national banks and federal savings associations.

FDIC: Provides deposit insurance to bank customers and supervises state-chartered banks that are not Federal Reserve members.