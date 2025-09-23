Who is on the 5 Dollar Bill? Check History, Symbols, and Facts

Who is on the 5 Dollar bill? Walk into a store in the United States, and you'll likely receive a few crumpled $5 bills in your change. While it's one of the most common denominations, many people never stop to think about the historical figure on the front or the iconic building on the back. It's a note that honors one of America's most revered leaders, President Abraham Lincoln, with a design that has evolved significantly over the years. With over 3.7 billion five-dollar bills in circulation as of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve, this piece of currency tells a powerful story of history, legacy, and continuous innovation. From its early designs to the advanced security features of today, the 5 dollar bill is more than just money—it's a portable piece of American heritage. Aspect Details about five dollars Portrait (Front) Abraham Lincoln, 16th U.S. President Vignette (Back) Lincoln Memorial Initial Design Year 1914 Current Design Series Series 2006 Security Features Watermark, security thread, color-shifting ink, microprinting Paper Composition 75% cotton, 25% linen

Who is on the 5 Dollar Bill? Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is on the front of the current 5 dollar bill. He is one of the most famous people in American history because he fought in the Civil War and ended slavery. The note has had his picture on it since 1914. It is based on a photo taken by Anthony Berger in 1864. This choice makes him a symbol of unity and determination, two values that are very important to the country's sense of self. History of the Five Dollar Bill Lincoln has been the main focus for more than a hundred years, but the five dollar bill has a long history with other famous people and designs. The first five-dollar bills, called Demand Notes, came out in 1861 and had a small picture of Alexander Hamilton on them. Later versions had Andrew Jackson and even Running Antelope, a Native American chief. The move to put Lincoln's portrait on the note in 1914 marked a significant shift toward honoring presidents who had a profound impact on the nation's direction.

Look closely at a five dollar bill, and you'll see more than just a picture. The reverse side features the iconic Lincoln Memorial, a tribute to the man himself, with a tiny, almost-hidden image of Lincoln inside the memorial's center. Modern $5 bills also have a lot of high-tech security features. This feature stops fake $5 bills from being made. The symbols on five dollar note also include a vertical security thread that glows blue when exposed to ultraviolet light, a Lincoln portrait watermark that can be seen when the note is held up to the light, and a big number "5" that changes color from copper to green when the note is tilted. These features are very important for keeping the currency safe.