Who is on the 5 Dollar Bill? Check History, Symbols, and Facts

By Harshita Singh
Sep 23, 2025, 07:23 EDT

  Who is on the five-dollar bill? It's none other than Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president. The current bill also features the Lincoln Memorial on its reverse side, making it a tribute to the celebrated leader. These notes have been in circulation since 1914, with several redesigns to combat counterfeit $5 bills and enhance security.

The 5 Dollar bill banknote
Who is on the 5 Dollar bill?  Walk into a store in the United States, and you'll likely receive a few crumpled $5 bills in your change. While it's one of the most common denominations, many people never stop to think about the historical figure on the front or the iconic building on the back. It's a note that honors one of America's most revered leaders, President Abraham Lincoln, with a design that has evolved significantly over the years. With over 3.7 billion five-dollar bills in circulation as of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve, this piece of currency tells a powerful story of history, legacy, and continuous innovation. From its early designs to the advanced security features of today, the 5 dollar bill is more than just money—it's a portable piece of American heritage.

Aspect

Details about five dollars 

Portrait (Front)

Abraham Lincoln, 16th U.S. President

Vignette (Back)

Lincoln Memorial

Initial Design Year

1914

Current Design Series

Series 2006

Security Features

Watermark, security thread, color-shifting ink, microprinting

Paper Composition

75% cotton, 25% linen

Who is on the 5 Dollar Bill?

5 dollar bill

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is on the front of the current 5 dollar bill. He is one of the most famous people in American history because he fought in the Civil War and ended slavery. The note has had his picture on it since 1914. It is based on a photo taken by Anthony Berger in 1864. This choice makes him a symbol of unity and determination, two values that are very important to the country's sense of self.

History of the Five Dollar Bill

Lincoln has been the main focus for more than a hundred years, but the five dollar bill has a long history with other famous people and designs. The first five-dollar bills, called Demand Notes, came out in 1861 and had a small picture of Alexander Hamilton on them. Later versions had Andrew Jackson and even Running Antelope, a Native American chief. The move to put Lincoln's portrait on the note in 1914 marked a significant shift toward honoring presidents who had a profound impact on the nation's direction.

Symbols and Security Features of $5 Bill

symbols on 5 dollar bill

Look closely at a five dollar bill, and you'll see more than just a picture. The reverse side features the iconic Lincoln Memorial, a tribute to the man himself, with a tiny, almost-hidden image of Lincoln inside the memorial's center. Modern $5 bills also have a lot of high-tech security features. This feature stops fake $5 bills from being made. The symbols on five dollar note also include a vertical security thread that glows blue when exposed to ultraviolet light, a Lincoln portrait watermark that can be seen when the note is held up to the light, and a big number "5" that changes color from copper to green when the note is tilted. These features are very important for keeping the currency safe.

In a world where more and more transactions are done online, the five-dollar bill is a real link to American history. It makes us think about the lasting impact of President Abraham Lincoln and his contribution in shaping the nation's history, which is still being done to protect the country's money. Next time you hold one, take a moment to appreciate the history, art, and innovation that went into creating this small but mighty piece of paper.

