U.S. DHS Proposes New Biometrics Collection Rule: Do you know that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security handles the operations of border secuity and immigration? Recently, it has proposed a sweeping new rule that could transform immigration procedures by requiring biometric data. Homeland Security will roll out a new rule requiring photographs and, in some cases, fingerprints of all non-U.S. citizens entering or leaving the country. NewsNation’s @xmanwalton takes a closer look at the biometric system. More: https://t.co/3aQpy1ciCx pic.twitter.com/WvHPfB6KJ8 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 29, 2025 Are you interested in reading more about it? Since, it could be very beneficial for you if you are an immigrant applicant. In this blog, explore how it includes DNA samples from every applicant, regardless of age or application type. The move marks a significant expansion of existing identity-verification measures, and signals a major step toward tighter data management and security oversight.

What Does the New DHS Rule Propose? The proposal was released on the Federal Register in November 2025. It would give DHS expanded authority to collect a wide range of biometric identifiers from fingerprints and facial scans to voice prints, iris imagery, and handwritten signatures .

Most notably, it introduces mandatory DNA collection. It is a feature that was previously limited to specific cases such as family verification or criminal detention.

DHS states that the rule aims to enhance national security, combat identity fraud, and streamline background checks. Type of Biometric Data Purpose Facial and iris scans Enhanced identity verification Fingerprints and voice prints Background and security checks DNA samples Proof of relationship or biological identity Signatures Legal and record validation

Note: It would also apply to individuals in removal proceedings, expanding biometric requirements beyond traditional visa and citizenship processes. Why the Rule Matters? The proposal is part of broader efforts initiated during the Trump administration to strengthen immigration scrutiny and expand the government’s biometric infrastructure. Supporters argue that universal DNA collection could help confirm family relationships more accurately, deter fraudulent claims, and aid in anti-trafficking investigations. However, legal experts note that this expansion raises privacy and data-protection questions, as it would involve retaining genetic information from millions of non-citizens, including minors. DHS maintains that data would be collected under strict security protocols and shared only for identity verification and law-enforcement purposes.