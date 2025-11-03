What is the Capital of Barbados? Discover the Hidden Gem!

Capital of Barbados: Do you know which city holds the title of capital of Barbados? It serves as the island’s political, commercial and cultural heart. Keep reading to uncover the answer, it’s not just the capital city of Barbados, but it’s a vibrant hub that defines the country.

What is the Capital of Barbados?

Answer Revealed: Bridgetown is the Capital of Barbados!

The capital of Barbados is Bridgetown, and it sits on the south-western coast of the island. It serves as its largest city and principal port. It was founded by English settlers in 1628 and once known as “Indian Bridge”, this bustling city today anchors the nation in government, trade and tourism, as per Visit Barbados.

Location and Significance

Bridgetown is located in the parish of Saint Michael, on the curve of Carlisle Bay in the Caribbean Sea. It is the seat of the government of Barbados, home to the Parliament Buildings and the main commercial district. Therefore, this makes it the economic as well as the political centre of the country.