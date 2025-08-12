Steve Jobs Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Net Worth & Interesting Facts

Steve Jobs wasn’t simply a technology entrepreneur; he was a man who revolutionized the world in how people use technology. Steve Jobs went from building computers in his garage to creating revolutionary products on the market today, such as the iPhone and iPad. His journey is the story of innovation, risk-taking to achieve ridiculous results, and a man with a relentless vision. He is recognized for his "insanely great" mantra when it comes to products, representing creativity and a business genius. Below is insight into his life, career milestones, net worth, and some interesting facts.

Back at Apple, Jobs launched products like the iMac, iPod, iTunes, iPhone, and iPad. These innovations didn’t just revive Apple, they revolutionized entire industries, from music to mobile technology.

After leaving Apple, Jobs founded NeXT Inc. and made more expensive computers, but in 1986, Jobs bought Pixar. Pixar became a billion-dollar company due to the success of Toy Story. Apple acquired NeXT in 1996, and Jobs became part of Apple again.

Jobs led the development of the Macintosh computer, which was released in 1984 alongside an innovative advertising campaign. Unfortunately, things became contentious with John Sculley, Apple's CEO, and Steve left the company in 1985.

In 1976, Jobs partnered with his high school buddy Steve Wozniak to develop the Apple I computer in his family garage. They sold Jobs' Volkswagen and Wozniak's calculator to finance their startup. After the release of the Apple II in 1977 revolutionized personal computing, Apple became a Fortune 500 company in the early 1980s.

Steve Jobs was adopted and raised by his parents in Cupertino, California (currently Silicon Valley). When he was young, he developed an interest in electronics and design. He briefly attended Reed College in Oregon and soon dropped out. In 1974, he began a job at Atari as a video game designer and later traveled to India to study Buddhism. These experiences influenced his ethos as a creator.

Steve Jobs Net-Worth

At the time of his death in 2011, Steve Jobs’ net worth was estimated at $10.2 billion, largely due to his stakes in Apple and Disney.

Interesting Facts About Steve Jobs

Jobs never wrote a single line of code for Apple products, but was deeply involved in design and user experience.

He convinced PepsiCo’s John Sculley to join Apple with the famous line: “Do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life?”

Jobs was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

Health Struggles & Death

Steve Jobs fought a rare pancreatic cancer for nearly a decade, but even that couldn’t kill his creative fire. He stayed in the game until stepping down as Apple’s CEO, leaving the tech world changed forever when he passed in 2011 at just 56.