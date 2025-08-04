What is the role of Apple's 'Answers' team in its AI push?

In a significant shift to its AI strategy, Apple has reportedly established a new internal team dedicated to creating its own conversational AI tool. While the company initially partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri, CEO Tim Cook and other executives are now making a bold move to accelerate Apple's AI roadmap by developing technology in-house. This new initiative, known as the "Answers, Knowledge and Information" team, is Apple's most concrete step toward building a direct competitor to AI chatbots. It signals a recognition that in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, relying solely on external partners may not be enough to meet consumer expectations or maintain a competitive edge. Read About- What is Google's new Age-estimation Technology being tested in the US? What is the new "Answers" team at Apple and what is its plan for a ChatGPT-like product?

Apple's new "Answers, Knowledge and Information" team, or AKI, is a group of engineers tasked with building an in-house "answer engine." This engine is a ChatGPT-like product designed to crawl the web to provide conversational, general-knowledge answers, rather than simply displaying a list of search results. The answers team is reportedly exploring both a standalone app and new backend infrastructure to power enhanced search capabilities in future versions of Siri, Spotlight, and Safari. Why Did Apple Shift from an OpenAI Partnership to In-House AI Development? Apple's strategic shift from a partnership with OpenAI to in-house development is a response to both market pressure and internal concerns. Despite a lucrative search deal with Google, which is facing antitrust scrutiny, Apple's current Apple Intelligence suite lacks the advanced conversational search of its rivals. While the ChatGPT integration with Siri provided a temporary solution, the company is now betting that an in-house platform will offer greater control, better privacy, and a more seamless user experience that aligns with its long-term vision.