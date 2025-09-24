Imagine if your web browser could not only show you websites, but also think along with you, help you organize, summarize, and even act on your behalf. That’s the idea behind Comet, an AI-powered browser just released by Perplexity AI. Comet is built on the Chromium framework which is the same foundation behind many search engines such as Chrome, Edge and Opera. That is why Comet supports many browser features such as extensions and bookmarks. But what makes Comet different from other browsers? Here is a deep dive into Perplexity’s new competitor for browsers. What is Comet AI Browser? Comet Browser is a new web browser that is launched by Perplexity. It’s built like popular browsers (Chrome, Edge) but has extra tools to help you browse smarter. You can ask it to explain what you're reading, collect information from different sites, or manage tasks, all without jumping between many tabs or apps.

What are the Key Features of Comet AI Browser? Here are the standout things Comet offers, and how it aims to change browsing from just clicking around to more of an AI-assisted, intelligent workflow: Agentic Search & Assistance Comet isn’t just about showing links. It uses what’s called “agentic search” — meaning it can understand what you need, contextually, and carry out multi-step tasks. Want to compare prices across sites, send an email based on something you read, or book a meeting? Comet’s assistant tries to do that for you. Sidebar AI Assistant There’s a built-in sidebar assistant that you can call upon from anywhere in the browser. It looks across your open tabs, sees what you’re doing, and can help summarize content, pull up related info, suggest next steps, and more. No need to keep switching tabs or apps.

Workspaces Instead of Tabs Traditional browsers have tabs → lots of them, sometimes a mess. Comet introduces a “workspace” concept: all related content/tasks/projects are grouped and tracked so you can see what you’ve done, what you're doing, and what you might want next. Deep, Contextual Search & Summaries When you search, Comet uses AI to go beyond just retrieving links. It can summarize articles, extract useful bits, follow up with questions, and keep context across pages. For example, if you're reading about a topic, it can suggest related articles or compare what you have looked up already. Task Automation The AI assistant can also perform tasks: sending emails, booking things, comparing deals, converting webpages into emails, etc. This is part of its “agentic” side — not just helping find information, but acting on it.

What is the Availability, and Cost of Comet AI Browser? As of now: Comet is available for Windows and Mac users. It’s not yet released broadly to all users. Access is limited — particularly to users of Perplexity’s premium tiers (e.g. the Max or Pro plans). There's also a waitlist for others. Further, Android users can pre-order Comet AI Browser. The Privacy and Security Concerns With an AI that sees content across tabs and can act (e.g. send emails), the surface area for security vulnerabilities increases.How securely data is stored, how local vs server interactions are handled, how user’s browsing history etc. are used by the AI—all these are critical. In conclusion, Comet by Perplexity is an ambitious browser that blends AI search, agentic features, and a rethink of how we browse and work online. For people who do a lot of research, shopping comparisons, multitasking with tabs, or want a more intelligent, context-aware browser, Comet promises to offer something very useful.