Current Affairs Quiz October 24, 2025: ASEAN Summit 2025

Current Affairs Quiz: This week, Jagran Josh presents a crucial current affairs quiz for students gearing up for competitive examinations and informed readers. The quiz features questions on topics such as United Nations Day 2025 and FIDE World Cup 2025.

1. With which bank has DPIIT signed an MoU to increase financial and non-financial support for startups?

A. State Bank of India

B. HDFC Bank

C. Kotak Mahindra Bank

D. ICICI Bank

1. C. Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups in India.

2. In which state will the FIDE World Cup 2025 be held?

A. Delhi

B. Mumbai

C. Goa

D. Chennai

2. C. Goa

The official logo and anthem for the FIDE World Cup 2025 have been launched. It will be held in Goa from October 31 to November 27. This is considered a historic moment for Indian chess. 206 players from 82 countries will participate in this prestigious tournament, competing in a knockout format.

3. Who has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas?

A. Amitabh Chaudhary

B. Tarun Kumar Pithode

C. Rajiv Kumar

D. Anil Sharma

3. B. Tarun Kumar Pithode

Tarun Kumar Pithode, a 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has taken over as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and its adjoining areas from today.

4. Where will the ASEAN Summit 2025 be held?

A. Malaysia

B. Vietnam

C. Nepal

D. Singapore

4. A. Malaysia

The ASEAN Summit 2025 will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from October 26 to 28, 2025. Malaysia is hosting this important regional summit, which will include leaders from all ASEAN member countries and major global partners, making it one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Malaysia's history. The summit will discuss key regional issues including trade, security, and geopolitical challenges.

5. When is United Nations Day celebrated every year?

A. October 21

B. October 22

C. October 24

D. October 26

5. C. October 24

United Nations Day 2025 will be celebrated on October 24, 2025 (Friday). This day marks the 80th anniversary of the organization's establishment with the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The theme for United Nations Day 2025 is "Promoting Peace, Unity, and Global Partnerships," which reiterates the core principles of the UN Charter and the organization's ongoing agenda, including the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

