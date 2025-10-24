Current Affairs Quiz October 24, 2025: ASEAN Summit 2025

Current Affairs Quiz October 24, 2025: Jagran Josh brings this week's important current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to United Nations Day 2025, FIDE World Cup 2025. 1. With which bank has DPIIT signed an MoU to increase financial and non-financial support for startups? A. State Bank of India B. HDFC Bank C. Kotak Mahindra Bank D. ICICI Bank 1. C. Kotak Mahindra Bank The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups in India. 2. In which state will the FIDE World Cup 2025 be held? A. Delhi B. Mumbai

C. Goa D. Chennai 2. C. Goa The official logo and anthem for the FIDE World Cup 2025 have been launched. It will be held in Goa from October 31 to November 27. This is considered a historic moment for Indian chess. 206 players from 82 countries will participate in this prestigious tournament, competing in a knockout format. 3. Who has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas? A. Amitabh Chaudhary B. Tarun Kumar Pithode C. Rajiv Kumar D. Anil Sharma 3. B. Tarun Kumar Pithode Tarun Kumar Pithode, a 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has taken over as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and its adjoining areas from today.