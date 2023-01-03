CBSE Class 10 Science Important Assertion Reason Questions (with Answers) for Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Assertion Reason Questions: Practise these important Assertion Reason Questions from CBSE Class 10 Science to score well in the board exam 2023. These Assertion Reason Questions are very important and specially compiled for CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022-23 on March 04, 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Assertion Reason Questions: CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 04th, 2023. From 2022-23 academic year, CBSE Board has emphasised on CCT questions being an important part of the board exams. Therefore, it is important for the students to perform well in the MCQs, assertion reason questions, true false questions, case study based questions, etc. To perform well in these objective questions, practise is the key component. Thus, students must practise these questions to confidently attempt such questions in CBSE class 10 Science board exam 2023.

The CBSE class 10 Science question paper would consist of 39 questions in 5 sections.

Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

Direction: Following questions consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below:

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true.

Assertion: When resistances are connected between the same two points they are said to be in series.

Reason: When resistors are connected in series the current through each resistor is the same.

Assertion (A): Chemical reaction changes the physical and chemical properties of a substance

Reason: Chemical change involves a change in the chemical composition of matter, and a new substance is formed

Assertion: Condom is a safe contraceptive method to prevent pregnancy

Reason: Condom prevent transmission of infection during sexual act

Assertion: In internal fertilization male and female gametes fuse inside the female body

Reason: In all fishes fertilization takes place internally

Assertion: Tungsten metal is used for making filaments of incandescent lamps.

Reason: The melting point of tungsten is very low.

Assertion: When HCl is added to zinc granules, a chemical reaction occurs.

Reason: Evolution of a gas indicates that the chemical reaction is taking place.

7. Assertion- atmospheric refraction is responsible for advance sunrise and delayed sunset.

Reason- This is happening due to the temperature difference between the layers of air.

Assertion: Asexual reproduction is a primitive type of reproduction.

Reason: Asexual reproduction involves only mitotic cell division.

Assertion: If a graph is plotted between potential difference and current the graph is a straight line passing through the origin.

Reason: current is directly proportional to the potential difference.

Assertion: Warts is a sexually transmitted disease.

Reason: Warts are caused by bacteria.

Assertion: Photosynthesis is considered as an endothermic reaction.

Reason : Energy gets released in the process of photosynthesis.

Assertion- cataract can be corrected by using bi-focal lens.

Reason – The crystalline lens of old peoples become milky and cloudy; this is due to the age of person.

Assertion: Longer wires have greater resistance and the smaller wires have lesser resistance.

Reason: Resistance is inversely proportional to the length of the wire.

Assertion: Bending a wire does not affect electrical resistance.

Reason: Resistance of a wire is proportional to resistivity of material.

Assertion: A rainbow is a natural spectrum appearing in the sky after a Rain Shower.

Reason: A rainbow is always formed in a direction opposite to that of the Sun.

