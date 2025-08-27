All About United States Minor Outlying Islands: Check History, Geography and Interesting Facts

The U.S. Minor Outlying Islands are a group of nine very remote, unincorporated territories straddling the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. While many people do not think of them this way, these small islands deserve attention because of their ecological, historical, and strategic significance. The bulk of these islands were taken under sovereign claim by the U.S. in the 19th century under the Guano Islands Act. Later, the islands played pivotal roles in World War II, especially Midway Atoll and Wake Island. Currently, many of the islands have been declared wildlife refuges to protect the rare species, including coral reef ecosystems. While the federal agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service holds the management authority over most of the islands, the areas remain mostly free from human development and therefore important when thinking about different parts of U.S. history, and the value of these islands as a platform for ecological conservation (or scientific research) and national defense, considering some of the worlds most isolated places.

The United States Minor Outlying Islands are linked to resource extraction, military doctrine, and conservation. They were primarily claimed by the United States during the middle of the 1800s, under the Guano Islands Act, which enabled the U.S. to acquire islands with guano found on them. During World War II, several of these islands, most importantly Midway Atoll and Wake Island, became important military bases. Midway is the site of a significant U.S. victory in the war, while Wake Island experienced some of the fiercest fighting of the war. After the war, several of these islands were still used for weapons testing, while other islands were used for other military operations like Johnston Atoll, which was used for chemical weapons disposal.

Over time, the strategic significance of these islands began to diminish, and many were turned over to conservation organizations. Today, the majority of these islands are now either National Wildlife Refuges or part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, which is protecting sites with rare species and ecosystems. The islands, despite being uninhabited, still have significance from their military history as well as ecological conservation significance. Geography of the United States Minor Outlying Islands The United States Minor Outlying Islands are nine island territories located in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The islands are considered unincorporated, unorganized territories of the United States, which means that they are under control of the federal government, have no permanent population, and have no locally developed government.

Pacific Islands: Baker Island Howland Island Jarvis Island Johnston Atoll Kingman Reef Midway Atoll Palmyra Atoll Wake Island Caribbean Island: Navassa Island These islands vary in size, with most being small coral atolls or reefs. Many are low-lying, with little vegetation, and surrounded by coral reefs or shallow lagoons. Interesting Facts About the United States Minor Outlying Islands Here are some interesting facts about the United States Minor Outlying Islands: 1. No Permanent Inhabitants None of the islands has a permanent civilian population; any personnel who may be present are only temporary personnel (scientists, conservationists, or military personnel). 2. Claimed for Guano Due to the value of guano (bird droppings) as fertilizer, the majority of the islands were claimed under the Guano Islands Act of 1856,