JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Jammu and Kashmir Board has released the JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 along with the detailed marking scheme for students. The syllabus covers all major units, including Number Systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Trigonometry, Mensuration, and Statistics & Probability, with clear distribution of periods for each topic.
The JKBOSE Class 10th Marking Scheme allocates a total of 80 marks for theory, and the exam will be conducted for 3 hours, giving students ample time to attempt all questions. Students can check this article to get a complete overview of the syllabus and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for free, which will help in structured preparation and exam planning.
Students can check the detailed JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 below. This table includes all the important units, topics, and subtopics along with the number of periods allotted for each chapter.
|
UNIT / TOPIC
|
DETAILS
|
UNIT I:- NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
1. REAL NUMBER (15) Periods
|
Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic - statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of
|
UNIT II: ALGEBRA
|
1. POLYNOMIALS (8) Periods
|
Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.
|
2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES (15) Periods
|
Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency. Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically – by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.
|
3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS (15) Periods
|
Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.
|
4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS (10) Periods
|
Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first n terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.
|
UNIT III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
Coordinate Geometry (15) Periods
|
Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).
|
UNIT IV: GEOMETRY
|
1. TRIANGLES (15) Periods
|
Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.
1. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.
2. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.
3. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.
4. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.
5. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.
|
2. CIRCLES (10) Periods
|
Tangent to a circle at, point of contact
1. (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.
2. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.
|
UNIT V: TRIGONOMETRY
|
1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY (10) Periods
|
Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0° and 90°. Values of the trigonometric ratios of 30°, 45°, and 60°. Relationships between the ratios.
|
2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES (15) Periods
|
Proof and applications of the identity sin²A + cos²A = 1. Only simple identities to be given. Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression. Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation / depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.
|
UNIT VI: MENSURATION
|
1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES (12) Periods
|
Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter / circumference of the above said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.)
|
2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES (12) Periods
|
Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.
|
UNIT VII: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
|
1. STATISTICS (18) Periods
|
Mean median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).
|
2. PROBABILITY (10) Periods
|
Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.
JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2025-26
JKBOSE has released the detailed Class 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2025-26. Students can check the unit-wise distribution of marks below to understand the weightage of each topic for better exam preparation.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number Systems
|
06 Marks
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20 Marks
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
06 Marks
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
15 Marks
|
V
|
Trigonometry
|
12 Marks
|
VI
|
Mensuration
|
10 Marks
|
VII
|
Statistics and Probability
|
11 Marks
|
Total
|
—
|
80 Marks
Download Link:
|
JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
The JKBOSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear roadmap for exam preparation. Understanding the marking scheme helps students focus on important topics. Downloading the PDF ensures structured study and better performance in the exams.
