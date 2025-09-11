Average Teacher Salary: Teacher salaries in the United States have been a continuing topic of discussion as educators play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. In 2025, the average teacher salary is $72,030 annually, marking a 3.8% increase from the previous year, according to the NEA. Despite this rise, teacher pay still faces challenges such as significant variation across states and struggles to keep up with inflation-adjusted wages. These salary differences impact teacher retention and recruitment, affecting the quality of education nationwide. Understanding the latest data and how different states rank offers valuable insights into the financial landscape educators face today.

What is the Average Teacher Salary in the U.S. 2025?

In 2025, U.S. teachers will earn an average salary of $72,030, a 3.8% increase from the previous year, reported by the National Education Association. However, when adjusted for inflation, teacher pay is still below what it was a decade ago by over 5%. Starting salaries have also improved but remain below early 2000s levels in real terms, averaging around $46,526 nationally. Though this marks progress after years of stagnant wages, disparities and challenges remain across the country.