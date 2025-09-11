Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Average Teacher Salary in the U.S. 2025: Check Latest Data & State Rankings!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 11, 2025, 09:30 EDT

What is the average teacher salary in the U.S.? In 2025, the average teacher salary is $72,030, with top states surpassing $100,000+. Know the average salary and average start salary according to states, latest data, and key salary trends shaping education today.

What is the Average Teacher Salary in the U.S. 2025?
Average Teacher Salary: Teacher salaries in the United States have been a continuing topic of discussion as educators play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. In 2025, the average teacher salary is $72,030 annually, marking a 3.8% increase from the previous year, according to the NEA. Despite this rise, teacher pay still faces challenges such as significant variation across states and struggles to keep up with inflation-adjusted wages. These salary differences impact teacher retention and recruitment, affecting the quality of education nationwide. Understanding the latest data and how different states rank offers valuable insights into the financial landscape educators face today.

In 2025, U.S. teachers will earn an average salary of $72,030, a 3.8% increase from the previous year, reported by the National Education Association. However, when adjusted for inflation, teacher pay is still below what it was a decade ago by over 5%. Starting salaries have also improved but remain below early 2000s levels in real terms, averaging around $46,526 nationally. Though this marks progress after years of stagnant wages, disparities and challenges remain across the country.

Average Teacher Salary by U.S. States

Teacher salaries differ significantly by state. California leads with the highest average salary near $101,084, followed closely by New York at $95,615 and Massachusetts at $92,076. Read the average teacher salary and starting salary for teachers in the U.S. by states:

State

Average Teacher Salary

Average Teacher Starting Salary

Alabama

$61,912

$44,610

Alaska

$78,256

$52,451

Arizona

$62,714

$46,128

Arkansas

$58,337

$50,031

California

$101,084

$58,409

Colorado

$68,647

$42,421

Connecticut

$86,511

$49,860

Delaware

$71,186

$48,407

District of Columbia

$86,663

$63,373

Florida

$54,875

$48,639

Georgia

$67,641

$43,654

Hawaii

$74,222

$51,835

Idaho

$61,516

$45,717

Illinois

$75,978

$45,061

Indiana

$58,620

$45,007

Iowa

$62,399

$40,997

Kansas

$58,146

$42,800

Kentucky

$58,325

$40,161

Louisiana

$55,911

$46,682

Maine

$62,570

$42,380

Maryland

$84,338

$54,439

Massachusetts

$92,076

$52,616

Michigan

$69,067

$41,645

Minnesota

$72,430

$44,995

Mississippi

$53,704

$42,492

Missouri

$55,132

$38,871

Montana

$57,556

$35,674

Nebraska

$60,239

$38,811

Nevada

$66,930

$47,355

New Hampshire

$67,170

$42,588

New Jersey

$82,877

$57,603

New Mexico

$68,440

$53,400

New York

$95,615

$50,077

North Carolina

$58,292

$42,542

North Dakota

$58,581

$43,734

Ohio

$68,236

$40,982

Oklahoma

$61,330

$41,152

Oregon

$77,130

$44,446

Pennsylvania

$76,961

$50,470

Rhode Island

$82,189

$47,205

South Carolina

$60,763

$44,693

South Dakota

$56,328

$45,530

Tennessee

$58,630

$44,897

Texas

$62,463

$48,526

Utah

$69,161

$55,711

Vermont

$69,562

$44,524

Virginia

$66,327

$48,666

Washington

$91,720

$57,912

West Virginia

$55,516

$42,708

Wisconsin

$65,762

$42,259

Wyoming

$63,669

$50,214

(Source- WPR Average Salary for a Teacher By State)

On the lower end, Mississippi and South Dakota have averages under $60,000. States like Washington, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania also pay comparatively higher wages. 

Conclusion

While teacher salaries in the U.S. have seen modest recent growth, significant variation persists across states. The national average of $74,200 reflects progress but also highlights the ongoing struggle to offer competitive, livable wages nationwide. These disparities impact teacher recruitment, retention, and ultimately, education quality across the country. Continued attention to fair pay remains critical for supporting educators in 2025 and beyond.

    FAQs

    • How much does the average US teacher make?
      +
      Average U.S. teacher earnings in 2025 are about $72,030 yearly, differing by state. 
    • What's the median salary for a teacher in the United States?
      +
      Median teacher salary in 2025 is close to $72,030, varying by region and experience.
    • What is the average salary for a teacher in the U.S.?
      +
      The national average teacher salary in 2025 is $72,030 annually.

