Average Teacher Salary: Teacher salaries in the United States have been a continuing topic of discussion as educators play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. In 2025, the average teacher salary is $72,030 annually, marking a 3.8% increase from the previous year, according to the NEA. Despite this rise, teacher pay still faces challenges such as significant variation across states and struggles to keep up with inflation-adjusted wages. These salary differences impact teacher retention and recruitment, affecting the quality of education nationwide. Understanding the latest data and how different states rank offers valuable insights into the financial landscape educators face today.
What is the Average Teacher Salary in the U.S. 2025?
In 2025, U.S. teachers will earn an average salary of $72,030, a 3.8% increase from the previous year, reported by the National Education Association. However, when adjusted for inflation, teacher pay is still below what it was a decade ago by over 5%. Starting salaries have also improved but remain below early 2000s levels in real terms, averaging around $46,526 nationally. Though this marks progress after years of stagnant wages, disparities and challenges remain across the country.
Average Teacher Salary by U.S. States
Teacher salaries differ significantly by state. California leads with the highest average salary near $101,084, followed closely by New York at $95,615 and Massachusetts at $92,076. Read the average teacher salary and starting salary for teachers in the U.S. by states:
|
State
|
Average Teacher Salary
|
Average Teacher Starting Salary
|
Alabama
|
$61,912
|
$44,610
|
Alaska
|
$78,256
|
$52,451
|
Arizona
|
$62,714
|
$46,128
|
Arkansas
|
$58,337
|
$50,031
|
California
|
$101,084
|
$58,409
|
Colorado
|
$68,647
|
$42,421
|
Connecticut
|
$86,511
|
$49,860
|
Delaware
|
$71,186
|
$48,407
|
District of Columbia
|
$86,663
|
$63,373
|
Florida
|
$54,875
|
$48,639
|
Georgia
|
$67,641
|
$43,654
|
Hawaii
|
$74,222
|
$51,835
|
Idaho
|
$61,516
|
$45,717
|
Illinois
|
$75,978
|
$45,061
|
Indiana
|
$58,620
|
$45,007
|
Iowa
|
$62,399
|
$40,997
|
Kansas
|
$58,146
|
$42,800
|
Kentucky
|
$58,325
|
$40,161
|
Louisiana
|
$55,911
|
$46,682
|
Maine
|
$62,570
|
$42,380
|
Maryland
|
$84,338
|
$54,439
|
Massachusetts
|
$92,076
|
$52,616
|
Michigan
|
$69,067
|
$41,645
|
Minnesota
|
$72,430
|
$44,995
|
Mississippi
|
$53,704
|
$42,492
|
Missouri
|
$55,132
|
$38,871
|
Montana
|
$57,556
|
$35,674
|
Nebraska
|
$60,239
|
$38,811
|
Nevada
|
$66,930
|
$47,355
|
New Hampshire
|
$67,170
|
$42,588
|
New Jersey
|
$82,877
|
$57,603
|
New Mexico
|
$68,440
|
$53,400
|
New York
|
$95,615
|
$50,077
|
North Carolina
|
$58,292
|
$42,542
|
North Dakota
|
$58,581
|
$43,734
|
Ohio
|
$68,236
|
$40,982
|
Oklahoma
|
$61,330
|
$41,152
|
Oregon
|
$77,130
|
$44,446
|
Pennsylvania
|
$76,961
|
$50,470
|
Rhode Island
|
$82,189
|
$47,205
|
South Carolina
|
$60,763
|
$44,693
|
South Dakota
|
$56,328
|
$45,530
|
Tennessee
|
$58,630
|
$44,897
|
Texas
|
$62,463
|
$48,526
|
Utah
|
$69,161
|
$55,711
|
Vermont
|
$69,562
|
$44,524
|
Virginia
|
$66,327
|
$48,666
|
Washington
|
$91,720
|
$57,912
|
West Virginia
|
$55,516
|
$42,708
|
Wisconsin
|
$65,762
|
$42,259
|
Wyoming
|
$63,669
|
$50,214
(Source- WPR Average Salary for a Teacher By State)
On the lower end, Mississippi and South Dakota have averages under $60,000. States like Washington, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania also pay comparatively higher wages.
Conclusion
While teacher salaries in the U.S. have seen modest recent growth, significant variation persists across states. The national average of $74,200 reflects progress but also highlights the ongoing struggle to offer competitive, livable wages nationwide. These disparities impact teacher recruitment, retention, and ultimately, education quality across the country. Continued attention to fair pay remains critical for supporting educators in 2025 and beyond.
